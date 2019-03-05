Helping Haiti

I completely agree with the Herald’s Feb. 23 online editorial, “Haiti is in serious trouble. Let Haitians with TPS stay in the United States.”
Moreover, If one looks back at the history of this small island nation, it is conceivable to conclude that today’s Haitians inhabitants of Haiti have been inadvertently punished because their ancestors had the audacity to fight and win their freedom.
In 1825, France forced Haiti to pay 150 million francs (about approximately $151,425,000 in U.S. dollars) in reparations to the former French ex-slave holders and France. The amount was later reduced in 1835, but it still took until 1947 to pay off the debt. This punishment was instrumental in ensuring that the country would remain in poverty for generations. Those sanctions were imposed to cripple the proud people of that nation and dramatically affected Haiti’s its future forever.
The people of Haiti are in dire straits, and America needs to step up.
Eugene Butler Jr.,
Pembroke Pines
Epstein case
Attorney Jeffrey H. Sloman, who was Alexander Acosta’s second-in-command at the U.S Attorney’s Office in Miami during the Jeffrey Epstein case, is now defending his old boss. How does Mr. Sloman justify the miscarriage of justice to all the young girls and women the pervert Jeffrey Epstein and his partners subjected to sexual abuse and violence? Some of these girls were 13 years old.
Would Mr. Sloman and Mr. Acosta have acted in the same manner if one of these victims was their daughter or sister? Did these men think the girls were expendable and not worth a real fight?
Here’s hoping the Justice Department conducts a fair and impartial investigation, and exposes all the predators and corrects this terrible miscarriage of justice once and for all.
The victims deserve the truth, and punishment should be severe for these degenerate perpetrators and the prosecutors who that protected them instead of the victims.
Monica Harvey,
Miami Shores
Puerto Rican aid
In 1917, Puerto Ricans were granted U.S. citizenship as President Woodrow Wilson signed the Jones-Shafroth Act. Fast forward, Today, 2019 they Puerto Ricans are experiencing hunger hungering and could lose assistance. We cannot abandon our fellow Puerto Rican citizens.
Congress must act now to avoid a hunger crisis for 1.4 million people in Puerto Rico who continue to struggle after because of Hurricane Maria. Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Roselló has asked Congress for $600 million to fund [the] Puerto Rico’s Nutrition Assistance Program (NAP).
We thank Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott for joining a bipartisan group of senators to introduce a bill to fund this and other disaster relief. Senators need to move quickly to vote for and pass this funding to help Puerto Ricans before they lose access to food assistance next month.
We must call on Congress, especially our senators, to act now. You can help too, contact your Senator.
Betsy Suero Skipp, Miami
Treasures destroyed
While I was driving by the beautiful Coral Gables Library on 3443 Segovia Street, and I noticed that four beautiful large oak trees have been cut down.
This lunacy, irresponsibility and lack of respect for these treasures of Coral Gables must end.
It is sad that the Gables government (Mayor & City Commissioners) are is ruining the aesthetic beauty and environment of the city.]Coral Gables.
Ira Silver,
Coral Gables
Changing norms?
Re the March 3 story “After the raid, proving trafficking is tough.” Sunday, March 3
Human trafficking could be virtually eliminated if prostitution were legalized as it is already in several European countries as well as other parts of the world. It seems that the United States has learned nothing from the failure of prohibition.
Prostitution is the oldest profession in the world. If it were legal in the United States, workers could be examined and tested periodically and , it would be controlled by local health departments, taxes would create needed revenue and the locations could be controlled.
It is not that we have vacancies in our prisons so There is no need to waste the time of police departments and the judicial system on victimless crimes when they could instead devote their efforts to crimes that affect our lives.
Human trafficking is the problem, not sex for hire.
Judith Berson, Miami Beach
Road rules
Re the Feb. 28 online story “Study: U.S. pedestrian deaths hit highest number since 1990.” Nothing was mentioned about the number of pedestrians jaywalking, walking on red lights or in between cars, with no respect for Florida laws or drivers.
I know pedestrians have the right-of-way, but they have taken it way too far. Drivers follow the rules of the traffic lights. Pedestrians should learn when how to walk across the street and follow the rules, too.
It use to be illegal to jaywalk, which came with a fine. fine and illegal to jaywalk. This law needs to be reinforced. If a pedestrian is hit by a car while jaywalking, the driver should not be held responsible.
Drivers and pedestrians alike must follow the rules of the road.
Virginia Clune, Kendall
Used and betrayed
It is abundantly clear that President Trump used Otto Warmbier’s family as a mere prop at the 2018 State of the Union address. Faking concern, he used a grieving family to illustrate the barbarity of Kim Jong-un in order to aggrandize himself and add urgency to his diplomatic missions in North Korea.
Now that he failed to reach an agreement with the North Koreans, Kim is suddenly trustworthy and absolved of the heinous torture and subsequent death of an innocent American. What a betrayal to the Warmbier family.
Is anyone really surprised?
David Feliú, Coral Gables
No decency
What has happened to decency in government? What has happened to honesty and integrity when dealing with the American people? What has happened to all the ideals and moral behavior we were taught by parents and teachers?
How sad it was to watch Michael Cohen, who blindly and with horrible judgment followed Donald Trump’s dictates. He is to be pitied. Money and what he thought was prestige blurred his vision.
Trump was a businessman who did whatever he thought was advantageous to him. He runs his presidency the same way. He does not adhere to the Constitution and he has no respect for the three branches of government.
He seems to think that he is above the law. Yes, he will finish his term of office. And, hopefully, our next president will have the best interests of the citizens at heart.
Perhaps I am naive. But I know that there are good men and women who have the intelligence, education and moral character to lead our wonderful country.
Alene L. Fishbein,
Golden Beach
Less schooling
Republicans must be steadfast in their opposition to an affordable college education. Polls make it clear that they are dependent on the noncollege-educated whites, plus gerrymandering, to maintain any political power.
L. Gabriel Bach,
Miami
