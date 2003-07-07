Cuban Museum dispute

As a Cuban American and niece of the late Ofelia Tabares, who, since the 1970s was instrumental in the concept of a Cuban Museum in Miami, I am embarrassed (though not surprised) by the recent headlines regarding the two-year old museum.
Ten million dollars in county (public) bonds and not only has it had few exhibits, but as the Herald reported in the Feb. 1 story, “As rivals brawl over Miami’s Cuban museum, a new director is named, a lawsuit filed,” it has “stiffed” individuals from contractors to artists.
The chairman of the museum apparently forgot that when there is a Board of Trustees, he needs their approval before firing the museum director. An audit is investigating how a $500,000 grant was spent, and a second grant is being held until questions about the initial grant are answered. Public relations group Rock Orange is owed $120,000.
As the article correctly points out, it is a museum “almost fully funded with public money.” So what gives? In Miami, anything Cuban is a sacred cow, but these questions demand correction.
Teresa Fernández Burke,
South Miami
Miami’s halftime
Super Bowl Committee: Let’s show the world real local talent for the 2020 Halftime Show.
Gloria Estefan. Enrique Iglesias. PittBull. Mark Anthony. Ricky Martin. Jennifer Lopez. I am sure there are other local talents, including Haitians, and South Americans.
No controversy with any of these fine entertainers; all do good for the community. Can you just imagine this show?
Philip S. Goldin,
Miami Beach
Open to question
Re the Feb. 2 story, “Should Florida schools be required to teach alternatives to evolution, climate change?”
Evolution is a theory, not a fact, because no one was there to record observations that others could verify. But myriad hard/observable evidence does exist, and provides the facts upon which evolutionary theory is widely accepted. This is how science establishes theories. And this is how evolution is taught.
Creationism, however, is a religious belief. Should it be taught? Perhaps, but at home, in houses of worship, religious-based schools or other venues chosen by individuals. Not in public school.
Joan Kasner,
Coral Gables
Yearbook failure
With all the questions surrounding Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s bigoted antics while a student at Eastern Virginia Medical School, one question I have not heard asked is: Why would a professional college allow such pictures to be posted in the yearbook representing its graduates?
Roy Wasson,
Miami
FPL’s Bowl ad
I didn’t watch the entire Super Bowl, but did catch an FPL blurb. Again, I ask: Why? The short announcement couldn’t have been cheap. What’s the benefit?
I would like to see a Herald investigation into why the monopoly is allowed to spend money on things like commercials and political contributions.
John Goehl,
Biscayne Park
Long, slow turn
Re the Feb. 3 story, “Clean cruising.” Let’s scrap all the existing cruise ships that use residual fuels. No need for cost and benefit analysis.
The need to transition to cleaner fuels is recognized and progress is being made. IMO 2020 is the plan. The deadline is arriving very soon. Better to scrub than defer IMO 2020.
These authors only give passing mention to the most important problem: There isn’t enough low sulfur fuel to go around. The clean fuel has to come from a limited supply, so that without scrubbers, fuel prices would soar in the interim, everyone would pay higher prices for everything.
So the simplest way is actually very difficult. The resulting political pressure would be irresistible to weaken the sulfur standards.
The cruise industry is huge and it takes time to change.
David S. Lerner,
Miami
Comic opera shines
Bravo to Susan Danis and the Florida Grand Opera for a magnificent sold out performance of “Marriage of Figaro” on a beautiful, sunny Super Bowl Sunday afternoon in Miami.
Bobbi Litt,
Coral Gables
Where’s the party?
Re Andres Oppenheimer’s Feb. 3 opinion, “Left-wing Democrats who parrot Maduro’s propaganda are doing Trump a huge favor.” There are not just two socialists in the Democratic party.
The party is loaded with more, but they’re smart enough not to reveal themselves because American voters will not support them. Sanders and Ocasio will contribute to another four years for Trump on November 2020.
Mario Norman,
Hialeah
Loaded language
Fabiola Santiago’s Feb. 3 column, “Latinos can’t blend in enough for Brokaws of America,” hits home, particularly here in South Florida, where Spanish is so prevalent.
I often hear English-only speaking friends say how annoyed they are when store clerks speak to them in Spanish. My response is how annoyed I get when hearing Spanish-speaking friends tell their experiences, such as being asked to leave a restaurant in D.C. for speaking Spanish; being stopped by local police in Boca Raton after shopping because a “Spanish-speaking, Hispanic-looking man has a car full of merchandise. Please check if he has receipts;” or being called in to a supervisor in Atlanta because a co-worker reported her for speaking Spanish to a customer while in uniform on the job.
As for me, speak to me in any language you want. Just let me enjoy my meal, speak to customers and friends in any language, and shop without the fear of being stopped by police to show receipts.
Alicia Cubota Smith,
Miami Beach
Chef Michy
Re the Feb. 2 story, “‘Girls like me weren’t supposed to be chefs.’ How a ballerina became Miami’s food star.”
Michelle Bernstein is a star for all reasons. Early in her celestial career, when chef at Azul (Miami’s best at the time), I was there with a client from Colombia and her 10-year old daughter, who aspired to be a chef or a ballerina.
I did not know Michelle, but went to the kitchen and asked if she would see the girl. Later, she came to the table and took the star-struck girl to tour the kitchen, telling her she had been a ballerina in Argentina as well. She brought the gob-smacked child back to the table. A small gesture which spoke volumes about Michelle’s character.
The girl became a TV reporter in South America. Michelle, with her smiling eyes for everyone, has become one of Miami ‘s most elegant and successful women ever since.
John Schulte,
Coral Gables
