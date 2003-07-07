Hold the phone

On July 7, 2003, our benevolent federal government did something good for “we the people” and established the National Do Not Call Registry (NDNCR) to stop unwanted telephone solicitations. I immediately put all my phone numbers on the list.
There were rules and fines and ways to report violators and all sorts of great promise. Now, 15 years later, the NDNCR is another worthless government program. No teeth, zero enforcement; telemarketers laugh at it.
I now get 10-15 spam calls a day. My cellular phone has an app that picks off about 30 percent of them, the rest go unanswered. And who answers their home phone?
Pitiful. And there are people who think the federal government should be running our healthcare? Oy vey.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Curtis George,
Coral Gables
El Chapo knows
I suggest that our decision makers, especially the White House, wait for El Chapo’s trial to be over and then, and only then, make a true and intelligent decision as to how drugs get into the country. If there’s anyone on this planet that knows about that, it’s Guzman.
And in exchange for getting a fair trial, his sharing this knowledge, plus the witnesses’ input, will compensate for the trial’s cost. Then, we will know what’s truly needed and where. We then can say that Mexico paid for the wall.
Thanks in advance, Chapo.
Rey Colon, Miami
Public health care
I fully support the idea of Medicare for all. Of course, it’s going to raise taxes. However, the net cost to the American economy will be dramatically reduced, and we will start seeing better outcomes.
Even the dullest Republican should realize that with quality healthcare, the American population will live longer, be more productive while at work, lose fewer days of work to health-related issues, and have longer careers. All of this is good for all of us.
As a business owner with 12 employees, I pay 100 percent of my employee health insurance cost. However, I’d be happy to trade that for a more robust public system which would necessarily increase taxes. But probably not as much as I pay for healthcare now.
The idea that less fortunate Americans are denied appropriate healthcare is repugnant to me. Should those bloodsucking insurance companies wish to compete with Medicare for all, let them. But we should not provide them one single penny of subsidy.
Frank Armstrong, III,
Coconut Grove
Iron woman
England had its Iron Lady, Margaret Thatcher, but the United States now has its own, Nancy Pelosi. Good things travel across the Atlantic.
Lazaro G. Martinez,
Miami
Recalled drugs
Re the Jan. 20 article by David J. Neal, “Here’s the latest from the FDA on blood pressure meds with a cancer-causing element.” ..."
To avoid sudden discontinuation of these medications, which could cause serious medical problems, please remember that the recalls involve certain lots of medications of certain pharmaceutical companies, and not all the Valsartan, Losartan and Irbesartan products in the market.
A simple call to the pharmacist will be sufficient to find out if your medication was recalled.
Jorge B. Mordujovich,
Miami
Teen protesters
Why is it that the teenagers who blocked traffic on Jan. 21 were not ticketed? The grandstanding lawyer who filed a hate crime lawsuit made no mention of the teenagers breaking the law, which led to the confrontation.
The man coming to the aid of a woman was wrong in carrying a gun and using racial slurs. However, this confrontation would not have occurred if these teenagers had not illegally blocked traffic. If they wanted to protest, they should have made up signs and stood on the side of the street. Why does the news media not point this out?
Ray Turner,
Kendall
Border crossing
In mid-January, 376 illegal aliens, including 179 children crossed the border fence near San Luis, Arizona, proving that no matter how high you build one, or how deep the footings, a wall can always be crossed over or tunneled under. Unless, of course, there are guard towers interspersed down its length like the Berlin Wall. Except for a few of the president’s more fervent supporters, I doubt that any American wants that type of wall.
However, if the president is as wealthy as he claims to be, and he really wants the wall, there is still a way. Trump could personally donate the money for his wall, thus assuring it would be named for him and eliminating the need for another government shutdown or declaration of a national emergency. Furthermore, any citizen can donate as much money as they want to the federal government. You’re allowed to overpay your taxes.
Michael Marmesh,
Miami
The right stuff
Although injuries and an unfortunate NCAA suspension have reduced the UM basketball team’s roster to seven players, under the leadership of an inspiring coach, this group of warriors enters each game with grit and determination, backing down from no one. What they lack in numbers, they make up with talent and heart.
If you want to teach your kids what character is all about, take them to a UM basketball game.
Arnie Gellman,
Miami
Lack of trust
An important part of any president’s job should be to reinforce the citizenry’s trust in our democratic institutions. One of Putin’s weaponized hacking goals is to weaken America’s trust in their democratic institutions: Congress, the judiciary, our intelligence organizations, the free press, our electoral system.
Listening to President Trump and Sean Hannity, it sounds as if they are trying to destroy our trust in these democratic institutions.
Whose side are they on, anyway?
Daniel Collins,
Hollywood
Health insurance
Citizens Property Insurance Corporation was created to provide windstorm coverage and general property insurance for homeowners who could not obtain insurance elsewhere, or was deemed too expensive. We are hesitant to provide the same for those who are priced out of the health insurance market.
Why can’t Medicare be an alternative to those who cannot obtain insurance from the private market just at Citizens Property Insurance does for homeowners? This would maintain the private insurance market and offer an alternative, and at the same time, provide an incentive for the private insurance companies to lower their rates to compete.
Rosa Maria Hanchett,
Coral Gables
Comments