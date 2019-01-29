As a person who took the blood pressure medication Valsartan for at least four years, I read with great interest the statement released by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Center for Drug Evaluation. Two things stand out.
First, impurities in NDEA are not acceptable in drug products. Second, actual danger from NDEA is small.
Then the FDA states it is considering changing the acceptable amount of NDEA in certain medicines. What? We have a problem but can’t solve it so just say it’s okay? And where did they pull those statistics about the chances of developing cancer?
Unless they have already done a study on the patients potentially affected by these medications, those numbers came from thin air.
Please pardon me if I think that after years of missing this problem, the FDA has forfeited the right to have credence!
Jan Tracy,
Cutler Bay
No support for wall
In his Jan. 30 letter to the editor, “Assigning blame,” Samuel Richter and others wonder why Republicans did not pass funding for the wall when they controlled Congress and now blame the Democrats for not doing it. They forget or do not understand how Congress works.
The House did pass a bill funding the wall. It could not pass the Senate because 60 votes are required for funding bills and not one Democrat was willing to join all the Republicans in supporting funding for a wall along the border.
Michael Katz,
North Miami Beach
Teacher raises
Re the Jan. 30 opinion, “Voter-approved funds for teachers’ raises should include those who teach at charter schools, too.” Bernie Navarro’s disingenuous plea omits key facts.
He and many others take advantage of this corporate welfare that diverts tax money from public schools. Further, teachers at some charter schools are not certified, and the pay is usually much lower, to maximize profits.
Make no mistake, many in Florida have become enormously wealthy through charter schools. Profits, not “righteous endeavors,” are often the main motive. Charter schools set their own teacher salaries. They are free to raise them if they wish, without additional taxpayer-funded corporate welfare.
Wendy Isaacs,
West Kendall
At the cliff
China just launched a new intermediate-range ballistic missile that has enough range to strike the United States, joining North Korea and Russia’s nuclear capabilities.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration is apparently moving toward pulling out of a nuclear treaty with Russia and the Iran nuclear deal, designed to limit nuclear proliferation.
“Now I become death, the destroyer of worlds,” said atomic bomb creator, Robert Oppenheimer, quoting the Bhagavad Gita Sanskrit scripture, upon witnessing the first nuclear explosion.
Bay Proby,
Pinecrest
Intel rebuke
All of the intelligence leaders (DNI, FBI, CIA, Joint Chiefs, NSA) recently gave opposing and contradicting opinions about the world’s state of affairs with regards to Russia, Putin and other adversaries of the U.S.A.
If these leaders all are so bad at their jobs, then why doesn’t the person who hired them, fire them? Oh wait, that person is Donald Trump.
While Putin, the Ayatollahs, Assad, and “Little Rocket Man” all are laughing at him, it’s obvious that our “national emergency” is Trump.
Harvey Slavin,
Hallandale Beach
El Chapo knows
I suggest that our decision makers, especially the White House, wait for El Chapo Guzman’s trial to be over and then, and only then, make a true and intelligent decision as to how drugs get into the country. If there’s anyone on this planet that knows about that, it’s Guzman.
And in exchange for getting a fair trial, his sharing of this knowledge plus the witnesses’ input will compensate for the cost of the trial. Then, we will know what’s truly needed and where. We then can actually say that Mexico paid for the wall.
Thanks in advance, Chapo.
Rey Colon,
Miami
A whale’s death
Re the Jan. 28 story, “SeaWorld whale Kayla, 30, dies; cause is unknown.”
How ironic that the quote, “It is not normal for killer whales to die at 30 years old,” is from Naomi Rose, the key person in charge of Keiko, the killer whale and star of the “Free Willey” movies, who died at the age of 27.
No necropsy — the animal equivalent of an autopsy — was performed on him even though he should have had one.
If Rose and others had not distracted the world from the whales that really needed protection when their numbers dropped in the 1990s, maybe the whale population would be doing as well as the manatees.
Magdalena Rodriguez,
Key Biscayne
Child abuse
The Herald’s excellent reporting on Jan. 10 of Dale Leary, “How a Miami tech whiz groomed and molested exchange students — and evaded cops for years,” was poignantly juxtaposed with the article on U.S. immigration laws on child brides. The same thing two men do to a young girl is treated differently because one man marries the child while the other doesn’t.
Based on the information gathered about the abuse child brides suffer at the hands of their adult spouses, I don’t see why the law should treat the two approaches differently. Either a child is innocent and incapable of consent or not. A marriage license, from here or abroad, and a religious ceremony, does not make the child a willing, informed participant.
Suffer the children to live their childhood as children. Grant the children asylum and deport the depraved adult petitioner.
Roberto Romero,
Snellville, GA
Film theory
Recently, the movie industry reported losing hundreds of millions of dollars on unseen (and possibly good) movies. Has it ever questioned why so many tested, and untested, movies and actors are box office flops?
If not, here’s a mental experiment: Would more people take a chance on an unknown, questionable movie with a goofy plot if the ticket price was, say $7, as opposed to $13?
I’m not alone when I say that I am far, far more willing to take a chance with my $20 for two adult tickets and popcorn, and then leave the theater feeling disappointed, than I am with leaving the theater feeling angry that I just wasted $37!
Keith Stegath,
Gainesville
Iron woman
England had its Iron Lady, Margaret Thatcher, but the United States now has its own, Nancy Pelosi. Good things travel across the Atlantic.
Lazaro G. Martinez,
Miami
