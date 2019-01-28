Hand to mouth

The scariest thing about the government shutdown is that it has brought to light how many people cannot get by without even one paycheck. These are people with good government jobs that provide a decent wage and many benefits. Are they living above their means? What if, instead of a shutdown, they suffered an illness or lost their job for some other reason?
It is repulsive that some of these people solicited funds through GoFundMe to solicit funds and that churches provided free meals.
Aren’t there more worthy causes to which to donate on GoFundMe, for instance, someone with an unexpected and serious illness? If they are good and honorable people and accepted help during the shutdown, they should donate their back pay to others who are truly suffering with little or no hope in sight.
Gladys Chern,
Miami
Assigning blame
For two years, the Republicans owned the White House, the Senate and the House. No wall, no shutdown.
For two years, the Republicans didn’t want to spend $5.7 billion to build a wall.
But then the Democrats took over the House, and now the Republicans want to build a wall and blame the Democrats for not doing it.
Samuel Richter,
North Miami Beach
Inspire Dade’s kids
Bravo to Broward County for hosting its first Youth Climate Summit last week, an initiative supported by the county government and its School Board. The esteemed experts from all over South Florida who spoke on the panel that I moderated made clear that we must act quickly to have a chance of solving this growing crisis.
Miami-Dade’s 345,000 public school students, too, each deserve the opportunity to learn about the science of climate change and to engage in creating sustainable solutions to a problem that they will soon inherit. Sea level rise is not patient, and the sooner our Miami-Dade County government and School Board educate our children and build on Broward’s model, the better.
Delaney Reynolds,
Miami
Name-calling
Oh, the irony. The man who debases and de-legitimizes the office of the U.S. president on a daily basis declares Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela an illegitimate president.
Pot meets kettle?
Christopher
Cooke-Yarborough,
South Miami
Earlier notices
The organizers of the Miami Marathon did a much better job this year notifying residents in advance of street closures, as did the Miami Herald. My building received flyers, and the Downtown Development Authority sent emails. However, judging from the backed-up traffic I saw as I walked along South Miami Avenue to my gym, not everyone got the message.
Wouldn’t it be a good idea for organizers of street-closing events to put up signs on the streets days in advance, warning of street closures? Anyway, thanks to the Herald and the Marathon for the heads-up.
Sandra Hayes, Miami
Border wall’s harm
Re the Jan. 29 opinion column by John Crisp, “Is the wall really a wall? As they negotiate, Democrats should ask Trump.” Once again there is one aspect of Trump’s wall totally left out.
While discussing a 700-, a 1,000- or a 2,000-mile wall, be it one made of metal slats or solid concrete, nowhere does Crisp even remotely touch on the subject of the devastating affects any high border dividing structure will have on the pristine environment in that area. In fact, one hardly hears about the subject of massive, permanent damage it would cause to endangered species, even most animal life, along the U.S.-Mexican border region.
Biologists have pointed out that any creature not able to fly over a 12-foot or higher divider will be significantly affected, severely impairing seasonal migration and reproduction of wildlife such as jaguars, ocelots, wolves — to name but a few. There are existing studies regarding fenced border areas built so far, which already established the deteriorating effects in just these smaller, closed-off border sections.
From what we know, no environmental impact studies of any kind have even been suggested, let alone undertaken, by the administration. But what can one expect from a president who appoints a former coal industry lobbyist as the head of the EPA.
Ina Oost Topper,
chair, Broward chapter,
National Sierra Club,
Tamarac
Boat show
As all eyes turn to the Super Bowl this weekend, Miami soon will host an annual event with an impact more than twice what that game generates for its host city.
From Feb. 14-18, Cigarette Racing performance boats will be displayed at the Progressive Miami International Boat Show, an economic driver that supports jobs for about 6,000 people and attracts an estimated 100,000 guests.
This year, Cigarette Racing celebrates its 50th anniversary of crafting some of the world’s most respected performance boats, from our hometown, employing hundreds of people across Miami over the decades and supporting the local economy. The boat show presents an opportunity for Cigarette Racing — and countless Miami marine businesses — to secure a large portion of annual sales.
Skip Braver,
president and CEO,
Cigarette Racing,
Opa-locka
Teach civics, instead
In this era of topsy-turvy governance, the separation of of church and state separation never has been in greater danger. Now six states, including Florida, are considering teaching Bible literacy in public schools.
Seems to me that we ought to be teaching civics. Perhaps we wouldn’t bet in the shape we’re in.
Robert Holtzman, Aventura
Ingram tribute
James Ingram was a huge R&B star during the 1980s and 1990s with hits like Baby, Come to Me, Somewhere Out There and I Don't Have the Heart. He was a two-time Grammy winner and two-time Oscar nominee who collaborated with Quincy Jones, Anita Baker, Michael Jackson, and Michael McDonald.
He will always be cherished for his genius.
Paul Bacon,
Hallandale Beach
What divides us
I don’t know why the Democrats and Republicans can’t get along. You’d think that there was a wall between them.
Michelle Finlay, Miami
The deciders
It’s clear that governance decisions are made by these entities in order:
1. Ann Coulter and Rush Limbaugh
2. President Trump
3. White House staff
4. Mitch McConnell
5. Fox News
6. Big donors
7. Marco Rubio
8. The American people
Rick Stewart,
Coconut Grove
