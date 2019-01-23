Tom Brokaw’s faux pas

Surprising comments by former NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Brokaw about Hispanics reflect ignorance and confirms misguided opinion of most ignorant individuals. Perhaps a couple of facts may help educate Brokaw.
Spanish is the first European language spoken exclusively for 100 years in the American continent until the arrival of the Pilgrims in 1620.
Spain’s critical assistance to the Revolutionary War effort ultimately provided the bottom dollars upon which the edifice of American independence was raised, as per French Admiral François Joseph Paul DeGrasse’s diary account.
All Hispanics are not brown.
Martha Gutiérrez-
Steinkamp,
Fort Lauderdale
Marathon memory
I ran the Miami Marathon on Jan 27, and, being from the Chicago area, I was honestly not ready for the heat and humidity. I was struggling with terrible cramps the last three miles and was forced to a walk. I was suffering terribly.
At about mile 24, a cute little girl ran in front of me. What’s she doing here, I wondered? She smiled at me, said not a word, and offered me a bottle of water. I took it and she ran off somewhere. I drank it greedily.
I’m not sure the little bit of water she gave me helped any. But I was touched to my core by her kindness. I made the finish line. It certainly was not fast or pretty.
I very much enjoyed running through this wonderful city. But the memory I will take home is that of a lovely little girl who saw someone suffering, and offered him cool water.
Andy Boyd,
Wheaton , IL
Toxic pump stations
Generators at the Miami Beach pumping station and fire station across from Flamingo Park emit gritty, greasy matter into the air. Toxic smut from diesel fuel spreads across 11th street into the entire neighborhood, including the park, athletic fields, tennis courts, playground, and swimming pool. My neighbors and I clean toxic matter from our windows, balconies, and living quarters.
The problem is longstanding. For more than 20 years, residents have brought this problem to city officials, many of whom know that generators that burn diesel fuel are a health hazard. In this case, they are even more hazardous because the generators are not properly maintained. After complaints to and meeting with officials in 2018, faulty equipment was replaced; however, the problem continues.
While improvements to Flamingo Park and 11th street are important, they do nothing to remove health-weakening, toxic particular matter from the air that we and our children breathe and from the places we touch.
Miriam Levine,
Miami Beach
National poll
Today, we have technology that allows every single American to voice their opinion in a matter of days.
We desperately need a National Government Opinion Poll, where every single American over the age of 18 with a voter ID or Social Security number can phone in or log in, and let the government know their opinion.
Why don’t we have this already? This would give our leaders a very quick idea of the will of all the people. The results would also give the people something to hold their leaders accountable.
This country is in grave danger of being pulled apart by radical factions and ideological groups with very loud social media voices who are trying to snow the public into thinking that they are the majority.
In reality, they are really very small compared to the whole population. In this critical time in our country, we need to know what all the people think, not just some. Some senator needs to make this a reality.
Edward Soucy,
Miami
Oppenheimer’s colum
Kudos to Andres Oppenheimer and his column of Jan. 28 on Mexican president’s poor judgment in skipping the world economic forum last week in Davos.
I had stopped reading Mr. Oppenheimer since President Trump was elected because his columns seemed biased against the president.
But Oppenheimer’s profound knowledge of Latin American politics and sharp analysis are remarkable.
Keep writing on that subject.
Guillermo A. Martinez,
Coral Gables
Act violated
The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) requires government employees to be paid on time for their work.
In 2013, the federal government shut down for about 17 days, affecting about 25,000 employees who were told to work without pay. A federal judge ruled that the government violated the FLSA and mandated those employees be paid and that damages to each employee be awarded equivalent to twice their salary.
Why has President Trump been allowed to violate the FLSA? Has any lawsuit been brought against him for this violation? Will he incur any consequences for his violation?
Ellen D. Coulton,
South Miami
McConnell shrugs
Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell is responsible for the government shutdown. He could get the Senate to override a presidential decision if he chose to do so. Without a doubt, he is the most powerful man in Washington and doesn’t care about the people, just his power.
We are watching the destruction of our republic and it’s very scary.
President Trump was elected by the Electoral College, not the public. When you lose by almost three million votes, it means the people did not choose you.
Ellen Abramson,
North Miami
Judgment call
To all of those who want to take the position that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is out of line by not allowing the State of the Union address until the government is open, just remember this name: Merrick Garland.
Lois Kahn, Coral Gables
Shoddy shepherds
As a Vietnam veteran, I am appalled at the weak and inadequate apology of Covington Catholic High School and the Diocese of Covington for the behavior of their students targeting a Native American Vietnam veteran.
If the high school and the Diocese are serious, maybe a good place to start expulsion is with the chaperones who were complicit, standing by and doing nothing.
John Isaacs, West Kendall
Gillum trap
After seeing the movie “Vice” about former Vice President Dick Cheney whose crimes were breathtaking and unpunished, I find the efforts to smear Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum ridiculous and shameful.
Why were FBI agents on the tail of someone visiting the Statue of Liberty and a New York theater?
Phyllis Levy, Miami
