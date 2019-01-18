Scammed by Lyft driver?

My family and I were recently scammed by a Lyft driver in Miami. We were leaving our hotel on Jan. 5 to head to the airport. Our driver put our three small bags in his trunk and off we went.
When we got to the airport, he gave us our bags. Then, while at the gate, we got a notice from Lyft that the driver said we damaged the outside of his car with our bags, even though he was the only one to touch our bags and we never touched his car. We saw him put the bags in and take the bags out and they never touched his car.
He flat out lied to get money. Because he says it was our ride that did the damage, Lyft automatically charges our account $100. We sent an email to customer service at Lyft and they said there is nothing they can do. We sent more emails and no recourse.
I am not mad about the money as much as I am that we were taken by the Lyft driver. Not a great way to start the new year. I hope Lyft looks into past claims by the driver and find out he is scamming people. This is only about being honest and having integrity. Not sure how he can get up in the morning and look in the mirror knowing what he is doing to innocent people.
At this point, I would just like an apology from Lyft and to know that they have fired the driver.
Julie Travers,
Chicago
McConnell shrugs
Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell is responsible for the government shutdown. He could get the Senate to override a presidential decision if he chose. Without a doubt, he is the most powerful man in Washington and doesn’t care about the people, just his power.
We are watching the destruction of our republic and it’s very scary.
President Trump was elected by the Electoral College, not the public. When you lose by almost three million votes, it means the people did not choose you.
Ellen Abramson,
North Miami
This morning I had witnessed a traffic disaster at I-75 south bound & near Royal palm Blvd exit at Weston. There were several vehicles involved & FHP, police , road rangers & ambulances arrived immediately but the traffic was jammed several miles for almost three hours & more. While our police & FHP are doing commendable jobs for investigative work & accident reports, I urge them to expedite the process & clear the accident area quickly instead of detouring the traffic which causes more delays. Remember, lots of drivers have medical & emergency needs which demand immediate actions. “
Waseem Quadri,
Plantation
Pitts’ column
Hate is in the eye of the beholder. Leonard Pitts’ article on the National Mall confrontation focuses on a smile and a hat as being the villains. He excuses the Black Hebrew Israelites, with their vile racist anti-white insults, as using their First Amendment rights. He believes the words of a Native American agitator who has lied about being in Vietnam, had a checkered army career, and changed his story several times.
The event in the videos seems to show the boy with the smile standing still, while the man, Nathan Phillips, accosted him, beating a drum in his face. Given the choice of reacting angrily, fleeing, or giving a look of forgiveness for the sinner, the boy forced a saintly smile. Pitts’ depiction of the smile is disgusting. Considering a hat with a presidential slogan as the “functional equivalent of a pointy white hood” is the epitome of paranoia.
Those reviewing tapes of the incident never heard the shouts of “Build the wall.” Pitts never mentions that Phillips, with a gang of his followers, next entered a church banging their drums interrupting a Mass.
To castigate a group of innocent boys who accepted harassment from a variety of perpetrators with equanimity is unfair and shows Pitts’ bigoted hate of whites and conservatives. Shame on you, Pitts
Leonard Goldberg,
Pinecrest
Pitts’ column, Part II
Leonard Pitts’ penchant for hyperbole became hysterical in his Jan. 23 column, “The story gets complicated, but teen’s smirk is as straightforward as it gets.”
He compared Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandman’s expression to that of an SS man abusing a rabbi in Warsaw.
Not for the first time do we say, “You should be ashamed of yourself, Pitts.”
Allen Smith,
Palmetto Bay
For years, the country’s federal tax structure has been a farce. It will continue to be no matter the increases built to soak the rich or have them pay their fair share. Why? Because the tax code is invariably written with loop holes for those with the financial resources to lobby the law makers who write the code. No matter how high the tax structure for the rich, the loop holes will be there for them.
If the rich are ultimately immune, then we can surmise that changes have little or nothing to do with getting at the elite. No matter, it works for public consumption and for reelecting politicians.
There are some programs to help support the poor and needy which translate into non-taxable income. So in the end, the people who have been paying all along will continue to do so and the elite will continue to go along their merry way.
Michael G. Merhige,
Miami
It has been more than a month since the president shut down the government to extort funding for an expensive, ineffective border wall that will do nothing to reduce either drugs, crime, or illegal immigration.
What is most appalling is how indifferent he and his cronies are to the economic damage, pain, and suffering their hostage taking has produced.
Presidential adviser Kevin Hassett thinks furloughed workers are better off because they’re getting a “free vacation.” Daughter-in-law Lara Trump insists that the “worthy goal” of a prop wall is worth a “little pain.” And Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross asks why workers don’t simply take out a loan.
What should be clear from these examples is that the president and his cabal of sycophants do not care about anyone who is not on Forbes. It is highly likely that his campaign promises to his middle-class supporters were merely empty words.
Steven M. Urdegar,
Miami
