As a Coral Gables physician and business person, I could not agree more with Mike Fernandez in his Jan. 20 commentary regarding the immigration stalemate, “Business leaders to Trump, Congress: End shutdown, make a deal, protect the DREAMers.”
His analysis is right on in exposing the enormous economic benefits of integrating immigrants into our society. Italians, Irish, Jews, Cubans and many more are examples of immigrants who have enriched our national fabric.
In the same way, the DREAMers and TPS recipients are highly motivated, responsible and have already contributed to a stronger and more productive country.
Sanford I. Rakofsky,
Coral Gables
Power of the suit
The power line project described in the Jan. 20 story “Giant power lines would be jolt to Underline, neighborhoods,” is reminiscent of a situation that recently unfolded in New Jersey.
A public utility there proposed — and Republican state authorities approved — a plan to erect a high-capacity line on tall towers along a railroad right-of-way in Monmouth County. The same right-of-way is adjacent to residential properties worth millions of dollars to homeowners and whose value would be hurt by unsightly enormous towers. Rolling out its proposal at public meetings, the utility seemed to avoid explaining the benefits.
It turned out that there was to be little or no local benefit. The high-capacity lines would have served as a profitable side business for the utility company, while property owners would lose millions in home equity. As a result of legal action, the project was cancelled.
Blanchard Hiatt,
Hallandale Beach
Bury the lines
Re the Jan. 20 story “Giant power lines would be jolt to Underline, neighborhoods:” Miami is no longer the Wild West. Are we a dynamic international city or not? Dig a tunnel and bury new high-capacity power lines like they do in Europe.
Put livability over the blight of cheap construction.
Paul Krebes, Miami
Missing patriots
Rick Scott based his Senate campaign on the slogan “Make Washington Work Again.” Sound familiar? Now he is allied with our other senator, Marco Rubio, in prolonging the shutdown by insisting on a misguided border wall.
If these Republican senators really wanted to make Washington work again, they would urge their leader, Mitch McConnell, to allow Congress to vote on a resolution to open the government. This is the only course of action that would be fair to those government workers who are having major financial stress and emotional turmoil because of others’ actions.
President Trump would undoubtedly veto this resolution. Then it would be time for the real patriots in Congress to do the right thing and override the veto — and make our country work again.
Marilyn Himmel, Miami
Trump apologists
It is unfortunate that BuzzFeed seems to have gotten the facts wrong in its reporting on the Trump-Cohen matter. What is truly unseemly, however, is the eagerness with which the president and his apologists have latched on to the special counsel’s statement.
After all, wasn’t Mueller supposedly conducting a witch hunt? Wasn’t his staff supposedly consisting of partisan Democrats? It is disappointing to see how this mendacious group are allowed to spew their contradictory nonsense without being called out.
Martin Bingham,
Weston
Just work
I object to our politicians, whether in office or running for office, promising that they will “fight” for me. Fighting indicates enemies and violence. It creates an atmosphere of divisiveness. We have more than enough of that already.
I don’t want them to fight. I want them to work; I want them to promise to work toward solutions to our divisive issues, toward agreement to solve our problems. All they have been doing lately is fighting, and that hasn’t worked.
Walk across the aisle and work! Stop fighting and start working.
Let’s see how that works.
Ann Raff, Coral Gables
Who’s losing?
There are two people in one corner (President Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell) who won’t compromise because it might make them look like losers.
In the other corner are more than 800,000 people who have no income due because of the insane thinking of those in the first corner.
We know that Trump doesn’t win them all. We know of all his bankruptcies.
When will the president’s advisers (or his gut) tell him to stop this insanity?
Richard L. Owen,
Miami Lakes
Buzz words
My wife and I are former high school English teachers. We both remember conducting classes on the parts of speech and how creative our students’ responses were when we explained how to use adjectives effectively.
Recently, we were having dinner at a local restaurant and asked our friends at the table to think of one adjective that best describes President Trump. The two words that were presented the women were “repulsive” and “disgusting.” Whereas most of the males at the table chose “dishonest” and “corrupt.”
We both look forward to a day in the future when the same discussion will yield words like honest, dignified and admirable. But, unfortunately, that day is yet to come.
Paul Irgang, Coral Gables
Mideast wall
Re Fabiola Santiago’s Jan. 20 column describing her recent trip to Israel: I was surprised that she only quotes the opinion of a Palestinian about the wall dividing Israelis from Palestinians.
May I suggest she read the autobiography of Ehud Barak, “My Country, My Life.” Maybe she will be enlightened. If Israel had peaceful neighbors, there would be no reason for a wall.
Barak, Israel’s former prime minister, says in his book that making peace is just like making love: It takes two partners to do it.
Celia Kaufman,
Coral Gables
Talent on stage
Two wonderful theatrical experiences recently came to South Florida, highlighting the wonderful diversity of our country. “Porgy and Bess,” at the Arsht Center, was written by a Jewish composer from Brooklyn in the 1930s and, with an all-black cast, poignantly portrayed life in a poor Southern community. “Hamilton,” created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, of Puerto Rican descent and from the Bronx, celebrated a Founding Father with an incredibly talented multiethnic cast.
The diversity-fueled creativity in our country is without equal anywhere in the world.
David Kadko, Miami Beach
