Is Gillette out to destroy men?

Bravo to letter writer William V. Saladrigas and his commentary on the Gillette ad. No doubt millions of men will agree with you.
Liberals have become notorious with their PCism going wild.
It seems to demean and attack every male customer Gillette has. The director of the video, Australian Kim Gehrig, has a well-established record of left-wing activism.
She has produced videos mocking and attacking men with a warped view of manhood. Gehrig is a principal at a production company founded by Sally Campbell, an outspoken women's rights advocate. She is also a big supporter of the Women's March, which has been denounced by the left and the right for their anti-Semitic comments and defenders of Louis Farrakhan.
So there you have it. No mystery behind this campaign. I am sure many women will see through their wicked goal to demean and destroy men.
It looks nothing short of vengeance.
Renee Arazie, Aventura
Misunderstood poem
I am surprised the Miami Herald published Douglas Reese’s Jan. 17 letter, “Frost and walls,” which so totally and grossly misinterprets the meaning and intent of Robert Frost’s poem, “Mending Wall.”
The line Reese quotes, “Good fences make good neighbors,” is spoken by Frost’s persona’s benighted neighbor, who sees absurd importance in keeping pine trees separate from apple trees. The real meaning of the poem lies in the lines, “Before I built a wall, I want to know, what I was walling in or walling out and to whom I am like to give offense.”
The lack of ability to grasp complex and nuanced language and thought seems to be a driving force behind Trump and his supporters. A pity, but a failure for which the entire nation is paying.
Martin R. Motes, Redland
Wall of nonsense
Many have given Robert Frost’s “Mending wall” poem their own translation, especially relevant today. Provoking thought is the point of poetry and the general interpretation of this poem is that walls separate people from each other.
In fact, Frost himself read this poem in 1962 while visiting the Soviet Union, and President Kennedy used lines from it when speaking at the Berlin Wall in 1963.
The opening line, "Something there is that doesn’t love a wall,” is the narrator questioning his rural neighbor: Why the need for a wall at all? He goes on with “apple trees will never cross and eat the cones under the pines.” And later, “Before I built a wall I’d ask to know what I was walling in or walling out, and to whom I was like to give offense.” The only answer the neighbor gives is, “good walls make good neighbors,” which never answers the narrator’s question to him at all.
It seems the same nonsensical answers we are getting from the White House.
Judith M. Briggs,
Miami
Frost’s wall, Part II
In his Jan. 17 letter, “Frost and Walls,” writer Douglas Reese misread the poet's famous “Mending Wall.” It’s only the speaker’s neighbor, compared to “an old-stone savage armed,” who insists on rebuilding the rock wall every spring.
The speaker, presumably based on Frost himself, annually questions the necessity of the repair: “Before I built a wall, I’d ask to know/What I was walling in or walling out,/And to whom I was like to give offence./Something there is that doesn't love a wall,/That wants it down.”
But the neighbor is inflexible, continuing to mutter “his father's saying” about “good fences.” Frost’s poem speaks eloquently to our latest builder of walls.
Peter Schmitt,
Miami
Essential walls
Throughout history, walls have always been built. They were considered effective to keep out (or in) masses of people. Walled cities, border walls and walled harbor protections served as successful defenses for thousands of years.
Since the advent of modern weaponry, walls no longer [provide] protection from invading military forces, but they always have been effective barriers for foot traffic. The dispute about the morality, legality and economics of a border wall and alternative border protection is a different argument, but the history of walls shows that, for this purpose, they are not obsolete.
Walled residential estates, homes and communities are still being built all over this country and many of our congress members choose to live in them, despite their comments on the “immorality” of walls.
Ira Jacobson,
Coral Gables
Helping hands
While our politicians are debating about building a wall on the southern border to provide security, they have successfully built a wall of poverty around more than 800,000 tax paying American citizens.
While they debate when to end the misery of our affected citizens, Coalition of South Florida Muslim Organizations (COSMOS) has initiated projects to alleviate the suffering of these hard working furloughed citizens.
Through its coalition partners, Islamic Foundation of South Florida, based in Sunrise, and Islamic School of Miami, based in Kendall, we will be distributing free food packets to all those in need. This is not a one-time distribution but will continue until our leadership decides to reopen the government.
In addition to free food baskets, another coalition partner, UHI CommunityCare Clinic, based near Miami Gardens, will provide free medical care to all those affected by the shutdown.
There is no reason citizens of the richest country in the world should suffer due to political bickering, and we will make sure that no one in our community suffers from sickness and hunger during this standoff.
For more information on these services, please email cosmosfla@gmail.com
Shabbir Motorwala,
COSMOS,
Miami
Era of shame
On Jan. 10, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in Cairo that the “era of American shame is over.”
For a minute, I thought Donald Trump had resigned. Oh, silly me.
Glenn Huberman,
Kendall
Local priorities
I accept as a fact that studies justify the construction about to commence for the drastic reconstruction of State Road 836. However, we who live in Miami-Dade face a life-threatening situation in sea level rise.
Wouldn’t the funds be more wisely spent saving our way of life and that of our children, not to mention grandchildren, by preparing for sea level rise that is as inevitable as it is cataclysmic?
The choice between traffic relief/urban renewal and destruction of life should be obvious.
L. Gabriel Bach,
Miami
