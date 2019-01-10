Remembering Benes

I had the privilege to know, work with and be a friend of Bernardo Benes, who died on Jan. 14.
At times misunderstood, like when he obtained freedom for Cuban political prisoners and sought changes to facilitate the democratization of the Cuban regime, Bernardo was a leader committed to achieve the best for Cuba and the U.S. community that adopted him. He stood for what was right regardless of the consequences.
Bernardo’s contributions to our community were significant. As an entrepreneur, he created in the 1960s a financial institution that helped hundreds of Cuban exiles initiate their own business and economically survive, an effort he continued throughout his career as a Miami banker.
As a well-known civic leader, he used his influence to direct United Way’s attention to the needs of new arrivals and minority communities. In the 1970s, he lead the Greater Miami Hispanic Coalition fighting against discrimination and pressuring local governments to offer bilingual services.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
He was an exceptionally bright man, with strong values, a great heart, and a wonderful friend. Thank you Bernardo, we are going to miss you a lot.
Jose R. Fox,
Coral Gables
Arsht parking
On Jan. 12, we went to the Pinchas Zukerman concert at the Adrianne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. We pre-paid the tickets and a parking spot assigned to Melody Towers, across from the theater.
When we arrived to find a spot to park, there were no signs indicating which floor to go to avoid problems with the spots reserved for the tenants. An assistant told us we had to go to the valet parking line.
Knight Parking Systems, managing the parking, could not control the mess they created by forcing everyone to get valet service, instead of simply assigning a floor where one could park. After a long argument, we finally handed our car to a driver.
It is a shame that a venue like the Arsht Center cannot have a better-organized parking system for their patrons.
Max Blaya,
Miami
Making adjustments
The story of Marie Antoinette saying “Let them eat cake,” when hearing of the sorrows and miseries of the poor, is considered to be apocryphal.
On the other hand, Donald Trump’s declaration, “They’ll make adjustments, they always do,” when describing the hardships of tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of his citizens, the ones he claims he’s protecting, suffering as a result of the government shut down, and occasioned by his completely insensitive obstinacy, is no fiction.
Mugabe in Zimbabwe, Chavez and Maduro in Venezuela, Trump in the U.S. That so many can have their lives trashed by just a few megalomaniac narcissists who refuse to see or care about the effects of their actions is beyond comprehension.
That others in power stand by and allow it to happen... there are no words.
Christopher Cooke-Yarborough,
South Miami
We need a barrier
Common sense is a phrase that generally implies something everyone knows. Another descriptive phrase would be the exercise of sound judgment in practical matters. An example of the exercise of common sense is the erection of a fence or wall around one’s home or factory situated in a high crime area.
I worked in a Third World country for three years and everyone there knows a barrier of some kind works and is often necessary.
I am dismayed that so many citizens do not understand that barriers situated in appropriate places on our southern border are a practical and effective way to implement an immigration policy that regulates the entry of potential citizens. This ensures that they will assimilate and contribute to the American way of life.
Alexander D. Varkas, Jr.,
Key Biscayne
Democrats line-up
It appears that there are so many Democrats joining to seek the nomination for president of the United States, they are starting to look like a choir — all singing the same song. The only question is, who will sing the solo?
Bill Silver,
Coral Gables
Frost and fences
Most people my age were introduced to the poetry of Robert Frost in school. One of his most famous poems, “Mending Wall,” is about two neighbors who meet once a year to repair the stone wall that separates their properties.
The wall was important to each because it helped to keep the pine cone seeds on one side from mixing with the apple orchard on the other side and the apple seeds from encroaching on the pines. The most famous line in the poem, the one everyone always remembers is, “Good fences make good neighbors.”
Perhaps those famous words, and the overall wisdom of Frost, could be used to help the politicians remember why it has always been so important to maintain a clear delineation of the properties.
Douglas Reese,
Palmetto Bay
Opinion postponed
I tried to send a message to Senator Rick Scott, but it appears his only website allows one to donate to his campaign. My intention is to give my opinion about re-opening the government.
It would be ironic if the shutdown is delaying such an important communications tool.
Geoffrey Allan,
Miami
Gillette's edge
What is the new Gillette advertising strategy goal? Sounds like they want to sell more products to women.
That seems negative to the #MeToo movement.
Max Tudor,
Palmetto Bay
Realmuto's worth
Although there are a lot more pressing problems in the country, I take exception to reporter Clark Spencer’s Jan. 12 story, “Realmuto, four others agree to contract terms,” writing that Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, “provides little value for them on the field.”
Realmuto’s agent has said the catcher will not sign an extension when his contract runs out in two years, so his value as a trade chip is strongest right now.
But until the Marlins trade Realmuto — and I hope that never happens — his value to the team is immeasurable. After all, he is recognized as the best catcher in baseball.
David Merves,
Aventura
Idea for Trump
I cannot believe that our president has not done the logical and simple thing: Hire all Mexican contractors, build a wonderful wall, then, don’t pay them.
Problem solved. Wall built. And Mexico paid for it.
It works when he builds things here, so we know he can do it.
Jean Newland,
Miami Lakes
Comments