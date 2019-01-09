Tarantula bridge

One can only guess why the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is imposing upon our city — which has one of the most beautiful skylines in America — one of the ugliest bridges ever. How could this ridiculous-looking structure become a finalist, much less the winner, in the design competition?
We know FDOT is capable of building beautiful roadways — for example, the Tampa Bay Bridge and the replacement for the Seven Mile Bridge in the Keys. There are many other examples throughout the state.
How could it approve a design that looks like an enormous spider? Admittedly, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but I believe that this design will bring far more ridicule than glory to our increasingly lovely city.
Michael Peskoe,
Miami Beach
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
UM’s Dorm towers
Re the Jan. 13 story “UM’s four dorm towers, landmarks students love to hate, will come down to create residential ‘village.’”
As a 1973 University of Miami graduate, I spent my years there as a seventh-floor resident of what we referred to as “960” (one of the dorm towers), an air-conditioned place to sleep with spotless bathrooms that were frequently cleaned by janitors. I figured that the dorms with private/shared bathrooms were laden with germs and less desirable because they were cleaned biweekly.
I did almost all of my socializing and studying at the student union, the library or outside in our uniquely fantastic winter weather on the Patio or the various lawns. This made us the envy of college students across the country. At Syracuse, Ithaca, Columbus, Lincoln, and even in Gainesville, the students were holed up indoors in January because of inclement.
I don’t understand this push to diminish our most distinguishing feature, the reason why such a high percentage of UM grads, from out of the area and state, remain in South Florida.
Scott F. Rosenberg,
Miami
Broward sheriff
One day into his administration, Gov. Ron DeSantis has already contradicted himself. A scientific look at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas tragedy wouldn’t blame the final person involved.
Nikolas Cruz was emotionally and psychologically damaged. His mother should have steered him to the arts and music, for therapy and expression, never toward guns. She paid the price. And no one should be allowed to purchase Army weapons for hunting. A national background check could have stopped this. Everyone at school knew he was the one most likely to shoot the place up, and that info could have appeared on that background check.
Republicans in national and state government and the NRA have been fighting every sensible measure to prevent gun violence for decades. So this firing of Scott Israel is worthless, placing the blame on him for Republicans’ own deadly mistakes.
Art Levy, Key Biscayne
A fair shake
In the Jan. 12 article “After nearly 70 years, Groveland Four receive pardons,” Gov. Ron DeSantis explained his reasoning: “I believe in the principles of the Constitution. I believe in a fair shake.” These are laudable sentiments, most refreshing in the new governor.
Amendment 4 of the Florida Constitution, approved by nearly 65 percent of Floridians, provides long overdue voting rights to more than a million of our state’s residents.
Gov. DeSantis, please act as quickly and decisively to expedite that same fair shake for the 1.4 million who are living, as you did symbolically for the four who are not.
Ally Easley, Coral Gables
Trump can fund wall
Although, for various reasons, I’m not in favor of a wall at the U.S.-Mexican border, I am willing to support building one in order to end the partial government shutdown. However, the government should not pay for this wall.
If Trump has even a portion of the wealth he has claimed to own, he should donate the money in cash and in advance to the government in order to fund the construction.
John D. Daniels,
Coral Gables
Crisis factory
I’m amused by Democrats in Congress and liberal TV “talking heads” who claim that President Trump’s mission to secure our Mexican border is a “manufactured crisis.”
If there are any folks who should know about manufacturing, it is the Democrats. All one has to do is recall the hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The allegations against him by the Democrats were manufactured.
Dave Oliver,
Miami Lakes
Shades of Scott
Before we get too excited about our new governor, please note that he just excluded the LGBT community in the anti-discrimination bill. Remember Pulse?
And where is the money coming from for the environment? Public schools, colleges and healthcare. Also, he will not expand Medicaid for those in dire need.
Meet the new boss.
Nancy Dunn,
Surfside
Exit plan
Tunnels and ladders — they won’t keep migrants out.
But they will facilitate the escape of Americans who want to be Trump expatriates.
Many of those citizens will come from the 800,000 who lost their paychecks because of our churlish president’s wall fetish.
Sid Morris,
West Kendall
Businessman, spy?
How much more bizarre can this get? We have a president who does not want to answer the question as to whether he is, or ever was, acting on behalf of Russia as an agent.
As he’s only told about 8,000 lies thus far, it can’t be that he’s concerned about one more. Maybe he doesn’t want to answer that one under oath because it could get him five years for perjury.
That, however, would turn out to be a light sentence compared to what one gets for treason.
Jay W. Gould,
Miami
We need the wall
Over the past few months, I have been mystified by the comments of Democrat leaders and some of your correspondents such as John Simpson in today’s Miami Herald’s Letters to the Editor section.
These people are of the opinion that it is not worth protecting our southern border since only a minority of illegals and drugs come into this country through that border. I do not understand their logic. If a third of the drugs enter the U.S. through the Mexican border, we should not spend money to plug the hole simply because it is not at least half.
No one imagines that a physical barrier on the southern border will prevent all or even a majority of drugs and illegals from entering the country. But we do whatever can be done wherever it can be done to reduce the problem.
Michael Katz, Miami
Comments