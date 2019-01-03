Long way off

The Jan. 7 Business Monday article, “Ugly year for stocks proved even worse for South Florida-based companies,” clearly shows that while Latinos may be the majority population in South Florida, we still have a long way to go when it comes to leadership of publicly owned companies based in this area. Even more so for Latinas, as there are none listed in the article!
As a resident here for more than 50 years, and a world traveler, I have often been told of how Latinos run/own Miami — favorably, most of the time! Typically, I have answered that we may be many in number, but we do not own it. This article proves me right.
Juan A Galan, Jr.,
Coral Gables
True threat
According to Trump’s own Customs and Border Patrol, only six people on the terrorist watch list were stopped and turned back at the Mexican border in the first half of 2018.
Meanwhile, the CBP records show that 2,170 terrorist suspects were encountered at airports. Yet, while the U.S. masses military, Coast Guard personnel, and Department of Homeland Security agents at the border, hundreds of TSA workers at airports across the nation are calling in sick daily because they are not being paid as a result of Trump’s shutdown, putting travelers at risk.
Vladimir Putin recently announced that Russia has developed an undetectable stealth super missile with unlimited range, rendering the U.S. and NATO countries vulnerable. I have not heard a response from Trump about the threat posed by his good friend Putin.
Trump flounders in mixed messages about the most dangerous hot spot in the world, the Middle East. He says we’re pulling our troops out right away. His Secretary of State rushes to assure allies that we’re not. Our allies can only wonder at the disconnect.
Yes, there is a real national emergency and there exists a very real threat to the security of the United States: Donald Trump.
Ernest Lent,
Cutler Bay
Bad to worse
Re the Jan. 7 online story, “Venezuela Supreme Court judge flees to U.S. to protest Maduro.” Christian Zerpa defected from Venezuela and he called Nicholas Maduro an “incompetent president.” He also said, “Nicolas Maduro doesn’t know the constitution and he doesn’t know the laws.”
Welcome to the United States, where we have a president who doesn’t know the constitution and doesn’t know the laws, either. He also is incompetent.
Wonder where Zerpa would be better off…
Neil Dern,
Aventura
Walk in darkness
In reading the letters to the editor defending Trump and his methods, I am reminded of the proverb, “There are none so blind as those who will not see.”
Alan B Wackerling,
Plantation
Curses!
Re the Jan. 6 letter “Foul language,” by Renee Arazie, who was dismayed by U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib’s foul language. Arazie is ashamed that “the intolerant Democrats and liberals” feel they have the right to be vulgar and crude, and ridicule and insult the president.
May I remind Arazie that our vulgar president was recorded using the most offensive language when speaking about women. His infamous words included, “grabbing women by the p---y,” “I did try to f--k her, she was married,” etc. Also, this vile man paid a porn star to keep silent about an affair he had while his wife was home with her newborn.
I could go on and on about this man’s abhorrent behavior, but I am aware of the space limitations in the paper. And don’t even get me started on the obscene political actions, racism, misogyny and corruption of this most despicable man.
Our country needs saving.
Monica Harvey,
Miami Shores
Re-vote the vote
Re the Jan. 6 letter, “Vote on the wall.” The writer must be reminded that such a vote already took place — in 2016 — and the overwhelming majority voted against a wall.
If another vote is to be made, then it should also include another vote for president, based on a simple majority. Pretty sure how that outcome will be.
A.G. Jimenez,
Sunrise
Pay attention
Re the Jan. 6 story, “Rhodes scholar and ‘Dreamer’ fears he can’t return to U.S.”
Solving the present issue with Dreamers will only be a temporary solution because everyday there are more of them over-extending their visas or being brought over the border by their parents. This is why there needs to be a rewriting of our laws regarding immigration and those overstaying their visas, so we don’t have to revisit this situation again and again.
We have enough problems of our own. For example, there are nearly 600,000 homeless Americans living under overpasses and bridges and on our streets. Miami and Los Angeles have tent cities filled with the homeless, yet we hardly hear about them.
Why is it that the media and our politicians don’t pay as much attention to American citizens — many of them veterans — living in poverty as they do on undocumented or illegal immigrants?
Steven Z. Levinson,
Miami Beach
A lesson here
Could there be a silver lining in this terrible government shutdown in that people are seeing more and more that the federal government actually does things — good and important things? I say, Feed the Beast!
Marcia Braun,
Miami Spring
Locked up at home
Next time President Trump plans a trip, he should go and visit some of America’s prisons, maybe then he will find out that not all immigrants, as he claims, are criminals.
More than 80 percent of the U.S. prison population is from the U.S.A. I also recommend that he should look in the mirror. Maybe he will learn to have more respect for other human beings and not insult them.
Bernhard Lukoschek,
Miramar
Trump’s advisers
I haven’t seen or heard much of anything about Congress’ ability or inability to override the president’s veto on the budget. Is the budget exempt from that action, or is it just that unlikely for the Republican-controlled Senate and the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives to agree to stand up against the bully-in-chief?
I’d honestly like clarification, because Trump’s not likely to give up on holding the nation hostage until it starts affecting him financially. Or until people he truly trusts and respects advise him to change his position.
Hello, Vladimir Putin? Mohammed bin Salman? A little help?
Julianne Craig,
Miami
