Tough question for Cuban-Americans

We are of Cuban heritage. We are not Communist or Socialist but have been oppressed by a Communist regime and we know what that feels like: The lack of basic freedoms and financial independence.
However, we do believe in the practicing or principles of social equality, meaning freedom of speech, civil rights, property rights and the ability to vote our conscience. We believe in a society where there is not discrimination on account of race, class, gender, sexual orientation or identity, spoken language, national origin, income, health status or disability.
So why are some of us advocating against the very principles that compelled us to seek refuge in this country?
The political climate promulgated by the current extreme administration is, in fact, working against these very principles and the original intent of the Founding Fathers.
Why are some Cuban-Americans turning away from the spirit of freedom and supporting an administration that is working against our personal interests and the principle of social equality?
Sofia Larraz and Raul Hernandez,
Miami
Scathing letters
Kudos to the Miami Herald for publishing two scathing letters about the Herald’s recommendation to vote Yes on Referendum 1, the proposed soccer stadium on Melreese Golf Course. That is exceptional journalism!
Joan Morris,
Coconut Grove
Wacky idea
The illogic of the president’s proposal to revoke the citizenship of any child born in the U.S. if the parents are not citizens is a cascade of absurd dominoes.
You think you are a citizen by birthright because your parents were. But were they? Not if their parents or their great- or great-great grandparents, (etc., etc.) were not! One illegal entry would wipe out all subsequent generations’ claims to citizenship. So even if your ancestors came over on the Mayflower, or more likely, in steerage during innumerable waves of migration since the birth of this nation — you may not qualify for citizenship.
Immigrants like your forefathers and mine built this country. These new waves are no less deserving of a chance at the American dream and no less capable of contributing and building America. It may be true that we cannot allow entrance for all, but we should not shut all out.
The Statue of Liberty gives us wisdom: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free...”
We all should remember our own roots.
Mary Zins,
Miami
Insincere words
Re Donald Trump’s comments on the Pittsburgh synagogue shootings: He is completely incapable of sounding legitimately sincere or profound.
Carefully scripted words, clearly written by others, spoken by a person of shallow character, sound like fingernails on a chalk board — one winces upon hearing them; they offer no comfort but rather bring to sharp focus the total lack of moral authority of this callow poseur.
Christopher Cooke-Yarborough,
South Miami
Trumping U.S. law
Democrats and moderate Republicans are huffing and puffing about President Trump’s plans to revise the 14th Amendment. They are wasting their breath. President Trump can do what he likes as long as he has the power, and now that the Supreme Court is in his hands, he has more power than any previous president.
The newly Republican partisan court is unlikely to block Trump’s decisions. Unless the upcoming election radically changes Congress, Trump and his followers may be able to change whatever part of the Constitution they like.
We may as well get used to it if we do not want to vote our way back toward democracy.
Clifford Young,
Miami
No conscience
Do TV stations have a conscience? Why do they run political ads they know are half-truths and even false? Can it be they are bought by money?
Ray Turner,
Kendall
Border patrol
“Halt or we’ll shoot!” Really? Is that what we can expect from our troops being sent to guard the border?
Our fine young men and women, who have had the best training in military behavior, are going to be asked to shoot men, women and children who are fleeing tyranny in their countries as they try to cross into the United States. Are they going to raise their rifles and AK-47s and shoot the desperate, exhausted and hungry?
I pray the young men and women of our Armed Forces have a strong moral compass and disobey that order. It is very obvious that the president has no soul and sees nothing wrong in what he is ordering.
Virginia Braddock,
Miami
Trump’s edict
When Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination for president, he proclaimed, “Nobody knows the system better than me, which is why I alone can fix it.”
He now wants to personally amend the 14th Amendment (birthright citizenship) by executive order. It’s obvious that ‘fixing,’ in Trump’s mind, includes the Constitution of the United States.
Arthur Pitchenik,
Miami
Vote for safety
As a parent, the safety of my children comes first. The School referendum question, No. 362, will raise funds so that Miami-Dade Public Schools Police can secure every school with an officer. The devastating shooting at Parkland earlier this year serves as a tragic reminder that our students and their schools need to be secure. On Nov. 6, we can use our vote to keep kids safe.
We pay to have an alarm on immaterial things, such as our cars and homes. But nothing is more valuable than the safety of our children. Most of their day is spent in school with their teachers and friends. When I drop my children off, I need to know they are in a safe environment, where all they need to focus on is learning.
Parents, I hope you will join me in voting Yes on 362 to make sure all of our children are protected.
Mercy Manning,
Miami
Stay and fight
Acceptance of the migrant caravan presupposes inferiority and helplessness of migrants themselves.
We should arm good, decent and capable migrants with weapons to be used against corrupt regimes who oppress them in their native lands.
The annals of history have an enduring theme: Liberty comes not from retreat, diplomacy or capitulation, but rather from the barrel of a gun.
Starner Jones,
Miami
