I am tired of hearing Trump and his enablers — in government and media — raise equivalency between violence on the left and on the right. There are people on both sides who will resort to violence to make a point or obtain a goal, but there’s a fundamental difference between attempted assassinations by the Trump-inspired mail bomber and violence such as the shooting of Senator Scalise by a man upset about heathcare.
Both acts are abhorrent, but Republicans cannot point to an elected Democrat or CNN commentator who has called Trump supporters “evil, bad people” or “enemies of the people.” They can’t show a Democrat candidate or office holder suggest, support, or personally threaten to attack an opponent.
Not once have I heard a Democrat or CNN host demand the “locking up” of a Republican without their being charged or convicted of a crime. Democrats don’t have “Second Amendment people” to threaten opponents. Democrat candidates don’t whip their supporters into a chanting mob that resembles a lynch mob more than a political gathering.
Though Trump speaks against it when reading from a teleprompter, let’s keep in mind who’s creating a culture of political violence.
Steven Meyerson,
Boca Raton
Sayoc coverage
The Miami Herald’s hyped-up coverage of Cesar Sayoc is completely one-sided and ridiculous. First, the paper uses every opportunity to try to associate him with white supremacist groups. That is totally absurd. Do some research and you will find that no white supremacist group would ever consider having someone named Cesar Sayoc in their organization.
Second, the constant mentioning that Sayoc’s van had bumper stickers supporting President Trump, and denouncing Democrat leaders. Would the paper have hyped this situation in the same manner if the stickers were demeaning President Trump? I don’t think so.
Third, either Sayoc is the worst bomb-maker in the world, or he had no intention of actually blowing anything up.
Stick to the facts instead of presenting slanted news. Sayoc is obviously mentally deranged and in need of serious help. He is a mouthy attention-seeker who took action because he is unstable, and he’s a genuine threat to society. To attempt to associate him with white supremacist groups, or some kind of one-man Democrat Party hit squad is simply irresponsible journalism.
The Miami Herald can do better than this.
Douglas Reese,
Palmetto Bay
Words into bombs
Donald Trump, upon hearing of the arrest of the mail bomb suspect, told the country, “we must never allow political violence to take root in America — cannot let it happen. We must unify. America must show the world we are united in peace and harmony.”
Does this man have any idea of what comes out of his mouth? He is single-handedly responsible for 99 percent of all political hate and violence in this country today.
When the President of the United States constantly praises physically abusive people; when he offers to pay legal fees for anyone who beats up people who speak against him; when he calls women abhorrent names; when he hails murderous foreign leaders at large political rallies — he alone is inciting violence and hate.
He is the father of a young son. Many people bring their children to his rallies. How do you rationalize his irrational behavior and lying excuses to your children?
Yes he is responsible and he and his followers need to own up.
Priscilla Fregger Adler,
Cutler Bay
Focus on hate
I attended a vigil for the 11 people murdered at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. The participants included Jews, clergy from many faiths, and government officials. For those in attendance, it was a call to action against hate and a beginning of healing.
After a candle was lit for each victim, there was a prayer for all victims of gun violence. While the spirit of this message was well-intended, it was somewhat misplaced. Though surely gun violence is a huge problem, these killings were not due to guns, but anti-Semitism. That heinous, historical hate was the cause as the murderer declared, “All Jews must die.” Had he used a knife and slaughtered fewer people, that would not have diminished the malignancy in the heart of an anti-Semite.
Not all shootings are due to racism, homophobia, immigration, or Islamophobia. When they are, as in the murder of Trayvon Martin, 49 people at the PULSE nightclub, and 11 elderly Jews, let’s not confuse method with the madness of the human psyche. These killings were due to hatred, pure and simple.
To focus on gun violence in the face of this tragedy does not absolve us of the need to confront the evil that lurks in the hearts of man.
Michael B. Reiner,
Coral Gables
Birthright citizens?
Donald Trump is threatening to revoke birthright citizenship. Of course, he can’t do that; it takes a constitutional amendment.
But what if he could make good on his threat?
Then every person born to a Cuban refugee would not be a citizen, and neither would any of their offspring, and so on. Trump presumably would then move to deport all of them.
¿Por qué no?
Orin Hollander,
Jamison, PA
Stadium deal
The Herald should be ashamed of its Oct. 28 editorial, “Vote Yes on city’s soccer stadium deal.” It based the editorial just on Mas-Canosa’s reputation, that would guarantee excellent results.
The issue here is why he will be favored for a lease so cheap instead of going to a public bid? According to Bruce Matheson, the Mas-Canosa group has offered $3.5 million rent for 73 acres, while on the other hand, they bid $3.6 million for 3.15 acres in Overtown. So the numbers do not make sense. This proposal should not be even in the ballot, so shame for the ones who put it there!
No one should have preferences when dealing with public land. Kudos for Matheson! We still have decent people in town.
Eduardo A. Gandolfo,
Pinecrest
Crooked politicians
Wow! Shades of Clinton! Three front pages questioning Hilary’s ...oops! ... Andrew Gillum’s, emails! Keep up the good work. No need to bring up the crooked, questionable fund-raising of opponents.
Thanks, Miami Herald. With friends like you, Gillum doesn’t need enemies.
Roberta Leonard,
North Miami
Stories vs. opinions
In the Oct. 29 letter, “Taking sides,” the writer asks would it not be prudent to simply report on all candidates and let the voters make up their own minds.
What part of an Editorial or Opinion page does the writer not understand?
Anna Aiello,
Miami
