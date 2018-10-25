Baited by the White House

A history lesson for all of us: Back in 1980, this nation and this state were targeted by the Cuban government as it sent, via the port of Mariel, 125,000 Cubans toward our shores. Among them were at least hundreds of criminals released from Cuban prisons.
Our nation throughout its history has processed, and welcomed, literally millions of immigrants seeking freedom and opportunity. Laws dictate how entrants should be processed, and it is certainly not by taking their children away or literally creating – as is happening now – a perceived state of siege for our country.
Jimmy Carter was President back then. He was facing a significant challenge; he handled it with grace and dignity, in stark contrast with how President Trump is handling the current challenge.
Mr. Trump is literally making happen a wishful state of panic, calling on the worst possible fears of potential terrorist and gang members among those coming up through Mexico. There is simply no evidence for such. Rather it is all about the current President’s narcissistic hunger for attention and political gain. His behavior is shameful and un-presidential. And, yes, it is racist.
Yes, we ought to control our borders. Yes, I do want all of us to feel safe. But the Trump approach is no way for a good people, the American people, to act.
America: Do not take the bait. We are a much better people than this.
Michael "Mike" B. Fernandez,
Coral Gables
Migrants journey
The migrant caravan from Central America reminds me of the Mariel boatlift. In 1980, Castro emptied his jails and dumped 125,000 Cubans in Miami. Many persons with relatives in Cuba either rented or purchased a boat to bring them to the United States. But the Cuban government forced the boaters to carry other people besides their relatives.
Yet, even in this horrendous situation, Miami was able to absorb these immigrants and now we do not even remember the boatlift.
Well, it is time to remember it as the migrant caravan nears, and afford them the same treatment the Cubans received. This country is comprised of immigrants who came to America for the opportunity of work and a better life. Nobody leaves his or her country for the United States to eat hamburger and learn English.
Of course, there are rich people who leave their country for political or other reasons, but they do not come in caravans; they fly first class.
Raquel Perez,
West Kendall
Low vs. high taxes
Democratic candidate for governor, Andrew Gillum, says he would raise business taxes 40 percent to pay for his socialist programs. If that happens, many Florida companies would be encouraged to move to low-tax states and take jobs with them.
Republicans, under Gov. Rick Scott, have promoted low taxes to attract new businesses and more jobs to our state. This is Economics 101. Let’s not jeopardize Florida’s great economy.
Francis Mahoney,
Fort Lauderdale
How comforting!
It gives me great comfort to know that “the Trump administration and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have made prosecuting government employees who leak sensitive information a priority,” according to an Oct. 19 story by Amy Forliti of the Associated Press, “Ex-FBI agent gets 4 years in prison for leaking documents.”.
Now I can rest so much easier with the full confidence that they will surely address the irrefutable act of treason committed by Trump when he disclosed classified information to the Russians and whatever else he disclosed in his private meeting with Vladimir Putin.
Vote!
Anna Harris,
Miami
Protecting journalists
United States-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered because he was critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, writing “Saudi Arabia deserves better.”
Within one week of the knowledge that he was not only murdered, but that it was planned and he was most likely hacked to pieces while alive, President Trump incites a crowd at a rally in Montana by praising GOP Rep. Greg Gianforte’s assault on a reporter in 2017.
This makes things very clear: the United States government does not protect investigative journalists. Those who know history know that this is sign of worse things to come.
In the interest of safety, journalists should stop attending White House press briefings until President Trump makes a clear and written statement as to the protection of journalists, domestic and foreign.
Jacqueline Gross
Key Biscayne,
It’s a circus
The malodorous carnival tour of Trump, the administration, and his followers continues.
As a Republican, it hurts me to observe the never-ending calamities that American citizens must endure due to the significantly adverse deportment of Trump.
His actions — immoral, unethical, shameful, self-serving, and contrary to the betterment of this country — further polarizes the nation, and brings an end to the U.S. as the leader of the free world.
Is there no end? Why is the abnormal cheapening of the office of the U.S. presidency accepted and allowed to continue by elected legislators?
How is this possible? Assisting in the cover up of a murder of a U.S. resident journalist; cheering and encouraging the assault of a journalist by an elected official; belittling, cursing and ridiculing women; lying about sexual relationships; daily proven falsification of factual events and statements; nepotism; cronyism; numerous business conflicts of interests; key members of the administration and attorney convicted of felonies; cabinet heads resigning due to illegal use of funds; denial and no action taken on blatant Russian election interference; and much more.
The Mueller investigation will surely find Trump. In the interim, please vote all Trump supporters out of office.
Mel Lowell,
Parkland
Like nesting dolls
In addition to various political offices, on November 6 Floridians will be asked to vote on several important and far reaching constitutional amendments. These are at once numerous and wordy, at best confusing, and at worst contradictory. Within each offering is contained more than two unrelated proposals.
They remind me of jokes my first boss used to tell. He’d ask us: “Do you walk to school, or bring your lunch?” or, “Is it colder in the winter, or in the city?”
Those were funny back then; these are not funny today.
Angel Menendez,
DeLand
Chez Trump
The New York Times recently reported that hundreds of migrant families have been transferred to motels in Arizona after being processed at the Mexican border in response to “a record-setting crush of new arrivals” which are overwhelming migrant shelters and government detention centers.
The solution to this problem has been right in front of us for two years: License the Trumps, who are already in the hotel business, to build and operate a series of low-cost motels in Texas and Arizona to house these immigrants.
This will not only save the taxpayers from having to fund a ridiculous wall, but Republican congress men and women would have low-cost housing when visiting the border.
And think of the other great benefit: It could provide gainful employment to the children (something all parents want) and remove them from Washington.
Wouldn’t you love to see Donald Jr. and Eric handling the check-in desk, and Jared and Ivanka running room service and/or the gift shops? Let’s do it!
Harry N. Turk,
Miami
How to be friends
Re the Oct. 7 story, “Loud music, dog poop and shootings: Miami has the second-most annoying neighbors in the U.S.”
TV personality Fred Rogers never lived in Miami. Perhaps if he had, Miami would be a lot friendlier. Rogers liked everybody, regardless of religion or race.
Perhaps the lesson is, if we want a friendlier Miami, it has to start with us.
David Pearlman,
Lauderhill
