End dog racing

In November, we will vote for Amendment 13, the measure to phase out the cruelty of dog racing in our state. For 8,000 greyhounds, this change could not come soon enough.
In Florida, greyhounds are kept confined in warehouse-style kennels in rows of stacked metal cages that are barely large enough for them to stand up or turn around. Provided with just shredded newspaper or carpet scraps for “bedding,” these gentle hounds are routinely housed in this fashion for 20 to 23 hours a day. This is no way to treat a dog.
Florida was the first state to legalize dog racing and we should take this opportunity to correct our mistake. This unpopular activity is already illegal in 40 other states. On Nov. 6, please vote Yes on Amendment 13.
Leslie Sardinia,
North Miami Beach
The real issue
For those who are thrilled with the Trump administration because of the thriving economy, I urge you to study history. A great economy doesn’t help much without a thriving free press. Trying to manipulate the media and calling the press an “enemy of the people” leads to the destruction of democracy. Review the history of Germany, Venezuela and Cuba.
Perhaps supporting free press is the issue we should be most concerned about.
Vickie Adel Kane,
Coconut Grove
Ticking clock
The notion that there is such a thing as “sustainable growth” is the greatest oxymoron of all time. As the earth’s population continues to grow, so does the need for food and energy continue to grow.
While it is laudable to produce cleaner energy, better food production methods, more efficient ways to handle the garbage and other refuse humans produce, such efforts are only a bandage on the bigger cancer that population growth is causing.
The very least we and our government should do is realize the fact that population growth is at the heart of climate change. Government should stop this mad charge to render family planning and a woman’s right to choose illegal, and realize that these are true and noble efforts to help us all.
Rather than pulling out of the Paris Accord, we should applaud it and make every effort to increase its effectiveness. As the scientists of the world have pointed out, time is running out.
Eugene P. Rosenthal,
Miami
Young voters
I viewed a piece on MSNBC where a reporter asked voting-age students if they intended to vote in November. Only 1 out of 20 or 30 students gave a “yes” response. The others interviewed seemed clueless as to the issues and the impact of their vote. They seemed removed and uncaring.
It made me wonder what role today’s schools play in educating young adults as to the importance of voting, understanding the issues, and how their vote affects their lives going forward.
Ed Ballent, Miami
Redemption
How thrilled I was to see the Christian Coalition of Florida (CCF) supporting Amendment 4 on the November ballot. As a Christian, redemption is at the core of my faith.
The effort to restore voting privileges to those who have successfully completed their sentence is a living example of redemption.
It says we believe people can change and aren’t just the sum of their worst moments in life.
Churches around the state preach this Sunday after Sunday and send people to participate in prison ministry programs because they believe those on the inside of the penal system are able to find forgiveness and redemption.
What CCF is doing is putting those beliefs into practice and being consistent with what I would expect from an organization bearing its name. I am proud to support that type of organization, and I will stand with anyone who is willing to stand for what is right.
Kudos to the CCF and all those who are stepping up to do the right thing.
Florida agrees with you, as evidenced by the strong support across all demographics for this amendment.
Anthony Distefano,
Coconut Springs
Trump apology
President Trump was quick to apologize for America regarding the Supreme Court debacle. It shows that he does know the word, apology. He just never uses it.
Mark Steinberg,
Miami
Jeter’s focus
It seems that Derek Jeter is more concerned about moving the “Homer” sculpture at Marlins Park than his young Marlins team. The fact remains that the stunning work of art is hardly ever illuminated to declare our Marlins’ batting skills and ability.
Perhaps he might change his focus to the team rather than to an object with no soul. Go Marlins!
Sharon Scotch Glick,
Miami
Offensive Fins
The Miami Dolphins are playing with three vital offensive linemen out injured. Their replacements would have a difficult time making a roster of a Canadian Football League team. On each play, the offense experiences a charging stampede of defenders making it difficult, if not impossible, to gain positive yardage.
However, according to Miami Herald Sports columnists Armando Salguero and Greg Cote, the key problem is quarterback Ryan Tannehill. It is fortunate that these two fine gentlemen chose sports writing as their profession, rather than coaching.
If Dan Marino had played behind this offensive line, he would not have qualified for a trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Instead, he would have made many trips to local hospitals!
Joan Oliver,
Miami Lakes
Voicing frustration
Re Leonard Pitt’s Oct. 7 article: “‘I confess, I’m a Republican. But you can’t tell a soul!’” I refuse to confess — I prefer to act. I have bailed out of a party I do not recognize anymore. I changed my affiliation after 43 years.
I say to all, including Republicans For Integrity — join me! That is a much stronger statement than joining RFI and hopefully make those crabby, old, white males shut up and go home where they belong. Too bad they’ll be taking their lifetime pension along with them after their latest folly.
Betty Kronengold,
Hallandale Beach
True inheritance
Now there are two sexual predators in the Supreme Court and one in the White House. Our institutions are eroding so fast they have lost their credibility and the trust of the American people. Divide and conquer seems to be the theme of the day.
Yes, our economy might be strong, but most people’s humanity goes deeper than the mere love of money. The inheritance we leave to the next generation is usually more about honorable living than amassed riches.
Rosa Cuervo,
Miami
Comments