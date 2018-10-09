Pedro Pan redux

The sense of urgency surrounding each day’s headlines drives other critical issues to the background.
Such is the case for the increasing number of immigrant children being held in detention camps throughout our nation, whether they arrived alone or were separated from their families.
Many of these children will remain in custody for longer and longer times in desolate camps, often without schooling or appropriate physical and mental health programs. Our Miami-Dade community is better than this.
The Operation Pedro Pan program placed children in foster homes with sponsors. It is time we come together again to ensure that all children held in detention camps are appropriately placed within our communities until their cases are decided.
I call upon the Catholic church, our faith communities, our children’s welfare organizations, and all who would undertake the care of children held in such custody to re-initiate the program. We can care for these children as we have done in the past.
Karen Aronowitz,
Miami
Partisan damage
Re the Oct. 5 editorial, “Partisan Kavanaugh rant was deal-killer.” There is nothing in our Constitution that says any man or woman is supposed to take the level of accusations such as those against Brett Kavanaugh as calm as a leaf.
The damage to the republic mentioned in the editorial is not being brought up by these two persons, but by the palpable lack of bipartisanship, a lack of doing the right thing regardless of who is right or wrong, and pursuing instead a senseless embrace of each party abhorring each other that goes well beyond agreeing to disagree, while further supporting our republic.
Fernando Gallo,
Miami
Vote blue
Dear fellow Americans, be more afraid of the red tide in politics than the red tide in Florida.
Although the red tide in our Florida coasts has killed many sea creatures and affected our tourism industry, it will eventually be fixed by a new state Democratic victory in November, and by those who believe in the effects of climate change.
On the other hand, the red tide in Congress will have lifetime negative consequences for women, people of color and other minorities.
It is imperative to change the white, male dinosaurs that are passing laws that will have long-term negative impact on our lives.
Vote in November. Make that blue wave wash away the ignorance and damage brought on by the red tide in Congress and in our Florida coasts.
Our lives depend on this.
Monica Harvey,
Miami Shores
Judge stood up
I am very disappointed in the Oct. 5 editorial, “Partisan Kavanaugh rant was deal-killer.”
Judge Kavanaugh has every right to be very upset with the false charges that were publicly exposed (of course by another liberal newspaper organization). I and others are very happy that he stood up boldly to proclaim his innocence. Good for him.
Kevin Pedersen,
Palmetto Bay
Abusive relationship
So Republicans’ sensibilities were offended by the “mobs” of women flooding into Congress to protest Judge Kavanaugh’s far-from-decorous elevation to the Supreme Court.
Their aggressive, self-pitying response to their own strong-arm tactics must remind so many women — unfortunately — of the black eye, the bruises and broken glass, and the accusing voice demanding: “Now see what you’ve made me do!”
Mary Motes,
Redland
No restoration
I thank the Miami Herald for publishing its recommendations of the Florida Amendments on the November ballot. They are very helpful to the residents of the nine buildings in the complex where I live.
We agree with all your choices, but not on Amendment 4. We don’t want a person who committed a violent crime or a career criminal to vote for judges who care for the honest citizens. There should be a second chance for persons who finish their prison sentences, but not for every one.
Julian Dario Miyares,
Miami
No sense
Elevating a man to the Supreme Court, who apparently cannot control his actions or reactions, is a tragedy.
It’s a sad day when politics trumps judgment.
Sallie Quillian,
Coral Gables
Stop the smear
I am one voter who is fed up with candidates who have so little to state positively about their record that they must resort to smear campaigns about their opposition.
Case in point: Scott versus Nelson. The soon-to-be ex-governor points out that Nelson has voted 89 percent along party lines. In these partisan times, I think it is wonderful that someone has that size gap between party interests and his vote!
Can Scott make the same claim about his partisan agenda?
DeSantis claimed (until he got a new adviser for his campaign) that he would always represent voters between Tallahassee and another north Florida city; he did not include South Florida until his adviser clued him in that he was alienating a large percentage of voters.
Advise to all politicians — if you can’t make your case on your own merits, perhaps you shouldn’t be running.
Marilyn Caplin,
Coral Gables
Doubting Donna
I am still angry at Donna Shalala for endorsing and supporting the sale of South Florida’s rare pine rockland site.
Just because, as she has said, “the university had the right to sell the land and had support from the County Commission,” does not mean that it was the right thing to do. Her defense of her action was cavalier. She sold out South Florida.
I am a Democrat. I will still vote for her. However, I don’t fully trust her to do the right thing for us.
Ellen D. Coulton,
South Miami
Patriarchy
Listening to the pundits on the left on the Kavanaugh nomination, I found it incredulous that the members of the senate judicial committee were referred to as a bunch of “old white men.”
These pundits conveniently forgot that there are women, minorities and young people on that committee. They seem to believe that somehow if you are older, white and a man, that you cannot make a rational decision about sexual abuse.
Historically, elders were looked upon as sources of knowledge and wisdom. It appears that now old, white and male can be used in a derogatory fashion.
I am also unaware of anyone in the media being critical of the use of this term by these pundits. Why is that? I would guess the reason is the fear of being perceived on the wrong side of the Kavanaugh controversy.
David Fishbain,
Miami
Comments