Trump is implicated

Initial trial results for the campaign manager (Manafort) and guilty pleas by a long-time personal attorney (Cohen) suggest that there may be a clear and present danger to the Presidency of the United States.
These liars and cheats have been convicted of many felonies. Both have been closely associated with Trump’s campaign. So far, there is no evidence that Trump has any culpability, but these early results are suggestive of potential malignancies that could affect the Office of the President.
U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, South Florida’s leading Republican voice in Congress, should take the lead in protecting our nation’s most precious governmental office.
While it could be fairly argued that the pursuit of this problem was politically motivated before yesterday’s verdicts and pleas, that position has been eclipsed by the courts’ findings.
Facts are facts.
Every person who is running to represent Florida in the U.S. Senate or House should declare that: Conspiracy, corruption, and any attempts to cover up improper activity will not be tolerated. No person is above the law; not even the President of The United States.
Political differences aside, every American wants the best for this country. The sanctity of the Office of the President must be preserved.
Tom Murphy,
Miami
Get the plunger
Why is POTUS having trouble draining the swamp? Can it be several of those who were close to him are clogging the drain?
Ray Turner,
Miami
Special day
August 21 should be designated “National Drain the Swamp Day.”
Barry Lincoln,
Hillsboro Beach
Deportation issue
A story in the Aug. 11 Miami Herald, “Venezuelan military deserter faces deportation by U.S.,” reports that Venezuelans are being deported to a regime modeled after Castro’s Cuba.
A senior Trump administration official is quoted: “If all the people who want change are out of the country where does that leave everyone.... You have to have change makers in the country to make change. You’re not going to make change sitting in Miami.”
What is he saying, then, about the Cubans who work for change from Miami? Should they have been denied refuge as well?
What say you, Sen. Rubio? Where is your voice for those who share the struggle of your family?
Paul Jones, Cutler Bay
Kavanaugh’s agenda
Michael Kranish’s Aug. 21 article, “Kavanaugh memo detailed explicit questions for then-President Clinton,” illustrates the latter’s hypocrisy.
How could Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh proclaim that presidents are too busy to be subject to such investigations when he thought nothing of questioning vaginal penetration by Clinton’s cigar 20 years earlier? He also lied before the Senate by denying being privy to White House torture discussions.
These facts go beyond mere conservative principles and smack of a politically biased agenda. It’s hardly surprising why Trump strongly advocated for his appointment.
Jeff Spiero,
Hollywood
Woeful leadership
Where are the Republicans who boastfully wear American flag pins on their lapels, screaming for decency and family values?
Where is the religious right, who stand up for the unborn, denying a woman’s right to choose while they embrace, with fervor and without hesitation, the president, a serial philanderer who cannot utter a truthful statement?
President Trump, instead of draining the swamp, has made it a cesspool of immoral corruption with those whose only goal in life is not to share a dollar with the less fortunate.
In this administration, hate is not seeping in from the edges, it is right and center, with a Congress that refuses to lead; its chosen leader accusing all except those who genuflect before him of being unpatriotic.
Richard Tejera,
Coral Gables
Savor of wit
The gentleman who wrote that the Herald published biased political cartoons (“Cartoons tiring,” Aug. 10), clearly has no sense of humor and no understanding of today’s political climate.
Trump should stop tweeting and stop stating outrageous untrue comments that demonstrate his own ignorance — for example, that there are thousands of judges overseeing immigration cases, and that the California fires were magnified by environmental laws — all of which are blatantly false statements.
If Trump concentrated on his presidency instead of his own narcissistic inaccurate beliefs, then the political cartoonists would have less to satirize!
Martha Bryan, West Kendall
Stop the tweets
If there ever was a Twitter account more in need of canceling than Donald Trump’s, I don’t know what it is. We are constantly being spammed with his repetitive rants denigrating individuals, calling ongoing lawful investigations “witch hunts,” spewing hatred, racist and sexist comments. He boldly lies, spreads “fake news” and “alternate facts.”
I do not mind that he embarrasses himself, but he is embarrassing our country. He certainly writes things at odds with those in the rest of his administration.
Let the president speak his mind in person, in front of cameras. Better yet, let him speak in front of the press corps which he lovingly calls the “enemy of the people,” and answer their questions in person, too.
If the truth be known, we do not even know if he is writing these Tweets himself. The presidency is not a TV show. Cancel the account!
Alfred Sasiadek,
Miami
Trump’s problems
Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist, plans to use the threat of “impeachment” to rally the troops in defense of the president, because he knows they have no idea what’s involved.
Impeachment doesn’t remove a president from office, only conviction by two-thirds of the senate does, and that will never happen. Nevertheless, impeachment is the only way to separate truth from the cacophony of lies.
Trump, a serial bankruptcy filerwho stiffs creditors and deducts other people’s losses from his taxes, is a bad credit risk. So, exactly why did foreign banks want to lend huge sums of money to such a person? Could it be because real estate is the favorite investment vehicle of money launderers? When developers pay cash no one cares where it was obtained.
The president may very well be innocent of any wrongdoing, but he’s hardly acting that way. If he’s lying about his finances, why would he be truthful about his campaign promises?
Steven M. Urdegar
Plantation
