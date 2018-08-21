Back to nature

As a Miami native who has lived my entire life in homes without air conditioning, I take great exception to Melvin Chavez’s Aug. 16 letter to the editor, “Celebrate cool.” He suggested erecting a statue to Willis Carrier, inventor of air conditioning, in Bayfront Park.
On the contrary, we should burn Carrier in effigy there each summer solstice for having addicted people to a device that alienates them from one of the world’s best climates and the second best on this continent.
If everyone lived in houses with large open windows to catch our nearly constant breezes, and surrounded them with trees to shade and protect them from hurricanes, they would not only save lots of money, they would save the environment.
If Gwen Graham is not elected governor, I plan to run in 2022 on a two-plank platform: Outlaw residential air conditioning and mosquito control. We would have many fewer folk grumbling about perfectly beautiful weather, more butterflies — and the snook fishing would improve immensely.
Martin R. Motes,
Redland
Real shocker
I couldn’t care less about Omarosa. Anyone not comatose for the past three years should not be surprised at hearing the n-word — and worse — coming from the Oval Office, especially at someone who had a previous association with Donald Trump.
Anyone who has not run away as fast as possible from the White House is guilty by association and deserves neither respect nor accolades.
What we should all care about is that the person running our country calls people childish names and posts bullying insults on social media in a way that makes a 9-year-old seem mature.
Silvia Lopez,
Kendall
Bend it like …
Looking at the proposed logo for the new Miami soccer team, I cannot help but notice that the letter “M” formed by the bird’s legs is incorrect and impossible.
Heron legs, indeed all bird legs, bend backwards. To have a logo that is an incorrect representation of a ubiquitous Miami bird would be ridiculous and sad. Beckham and the designers of the logo should go back and try again.
Robert Wolin,
Hialeah
More than cloth
Before the game, in front of millions, patriotic NFL players bring attention to unequal rights that plague our country. It’s what our flag represents — freedom, liberty and human rights to all.
The Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional outlawing the desecration of a flag on First Amendment grounds of symbolic speech. It is not our flag that is being disrespected. People’s rights are being disrespected. It is vital to our democracy, our First Amendment, that players be free to express through kneeling. It’s unpatriotic not to.
One can despise a person’s character, choice of demonstration, protest against it, educate people on what the flag means, but banning the act takes away one more freedom the flag represents — the land of freedom.
As Voltaire said, “I do not agree with what you have to say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it.”
Linda Wanshel,
Miami
Dolfans no more
My family and I have been loyal season ticket holders and “Dolfans” since 1966. I remember watching Don Shula design playbooks, which created hometown heroes like Griese, Warfield, Kiick, Morris and Czonka go from goal to goal, win championships and build community. I miss having our local team be part of our community.
Instead, we are forced to watch a few entitled millionaires (who get paid to do what they love in a country that affords them these opportunities), act like spoiled children, dividing our community and disrupting the team’s ability to focus what they are paid to do — win championships.
It takes a lot to lose me as a fan. But Stephen Ross and Adam Gase are doing a good job of not only losing my family as loyal Dolfans, but they also are losing the community.
Shame on you, Steve, for allowing these players to make a debacle out of our team.
Jimmy Tate,
co-owner and president,
Tate Capital,
North Miami
No health plans
The five Democratic candidates for Florida’s governor have ideas on healthcare plans for Florida, while the two Republican candidates for governor do not.
The Republican candidates are most likely following their party’s plan for healthcare: Bring it back to what it was before the Affordable Care Act; that is, no insurance for people with preexisting conditions and very high premiums that pay only minimal healthcare costs.
Irving Gerson,
Kendall
Manafort trial
Paul Manafort is on trial for hiding $60 million in income from the IRS and Trump calls him a “good man.” Wow! Gee, what would the Donald call us? Suckers, perhaps?
Carol van Ginkel,
Miami
Gutsy move
The Miami Herald’s Editorial Board has guts. Faced with a field of quality candidates for the Democratic nomination to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, the newspaper had several options, including endorsing more than one candidate.
With an accomplished former employee, a retired university president and others competing, the Board went with the quality candidate who not only “is ready on day one” because of his legislative experience, but also is young enough to build seniority like Ros-Lehtinen did, benefiting the entire Miami area. (Being within four years of Shalala’s age, I am far from an ageist.)
We are blessed with a great crop of candidates in the 27th District. I only wish we had the same for other local offices.
As for state Rep. David Richardson, we have a proven legislative leader who is thoughtful and well measured, something we need in Washington.
Bob Ploehn,
Miami Beach
Security breach
How ironic that Trump would revoke the security clearance of a revered and valuable intelligence professional like John Brennan, while his own actions since taking office mimic those of a Russian asset in the White House.
Michael Bone,
Pembroke Pines
Cautious query
It would seem that the president’s lawyers want to limit the Special Counsel’s questions to the weather and sports.
But even that might prove to be a political minefield for Trump, considering his attitude toward the actions and comments of certain sports figures, as well as his ill-informed ideas about the cause of the California wildfires.
Michelle Finlay,
Miami
