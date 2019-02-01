Maurice A. Ferré’s acceptance speech at the renaming of Bicentennial Park in his honor

This is a reprint of Maurice Ferre’s speech given on Jan. 31, 2019
Elected, appointed officials, family and dear friends: I want to thank Commissioner Vice-Chairman Willy Gort, the author of this renaming, Mayor Frances Suarez, Commission Chairman Ken Russell, Commissioner Joe Carollo, Commissioner Keon Hardemon, and Commissioner Manolo Reyes, Miami- Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and the Miami-Dade County Commission for their support. I especially want to thank Emilio Calleja, Kitty Roedel, various friends and members of my family for their push and their well-coordinated efforts to make today a success.
Our special guest today is Tibor Hollo, who was at Mercedes and my wedding, 63 years ago. I give the greatest thanks to my wife, Mercedes, our six children and thirteen grandchildren for their love and support of me throughout this wonderful adventure that I have been allowed to be a part of in this great city.
Miami would not exist today were it not for electricity, air transportation and air conditioning. And, overriding all of this is geography. We are here in Miami because of geography. If you are traveling from San Francisco to Buenos Aires, the great circle, shortest distance would fly you over Florida. Lima, Peru is almost directly south of Miami.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Look at the map – the rest of South America is east of Miami. I was always conscious of the importance of geography. We are both a regional and a global transit hub. Miami is a major entry point into the United States: the bridge between the Americas. I have often said that you have to think of Miami as a sponge in water.
I have now become more cognizant that Miami is not just its geography. We also have to concern ourselves with climate and geological factors. The key operating word is water. All of southeast Florida is surrounded by water. By the Atlantic on the east, and the Everglades on the west.
But more important, because of the limestone formations that along with silica make up 100% of Florida’s subsoil, and because of its porosity, the distance between our noses and lungs and solid water is never more than a few feet. How this water reacts with us and our automobiles and buildings, what level it’s at, whether it comes down as a hurricane or comes up as saltwater intrusion, will, in the future more than ever, determine the quality of life that we will have in Miami.
Or whether we have human life habitation in South Florida at all. Innovation and vision have built what is here before us. Without the dredging in 1902 that made this portion of Biscayne Bay part of the mainland and not the bay, there would be no Miami. This Government Cut that connects this waterfront with the Gulf Stream created all of the spoil islands and made access to Miami Beach possible.
When Rem Koolhaas, the great contemporary Dutch architect was competing to design Miami’s performing arts center, he and his associate Hilario Candela visited this site. I wanted Koolhaas to see Miami as a water city. Like Venice, Miami’s water entrance connects the city with the globe through Government Cut. This plaza is the atrium, the Central Plaza, the altar. The temples of culture that surround us here are our San Marco cathedral and the Dodge’s Palace. In essence, we are at the center of Miami.
Miami has several centers. Armando Codina and others were smart enough to figure out that the population center of Miami-Dade County is Doral.
That means that there are as many people in Miami-Dade County living north and south of Doral as there are east and west. But there is also a cultural, governmental, civic center, which has its apex exactly where we are standing. From here we have two magnificent new museums and the spectacular Adrienne Arsht Performing Arts Center. From here we have this tremendous luxury apartment growth just to the west of us. And from here we can look at the recently improved shipping channel, which makes the PortMiami the cruise capital of the world and an important U.S. deepwater Atlantic cargo port. It is from this Downtown that growth has occurred, radiating all over our very dispersed, non-high density Greater Miami community.
The great American landscape architect Frederick Law Olmstead famously said to “respect the genius” of a place. The major outstanding fault point that we must be aware of, besides geography, geology and water, is our disparity of income. Miami has one of the worst economic divisions in America, separating the poor and the rich.
Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Martinez are correct. Transportation is not our major problem. It is affordable housing. For us to have a thriving community, not only must we improve our educational quality so that people will be prepared for the high-tech jobs available in future America. We must, without killing tourism, get further above low-paying service jobs into higher grade employment. This disparity of income threatens our sense of unity. We live in such a divided society.
Founding Father, James Madison’s greatest fear was the factionalism that now besets us with the political division in our national parties. In 1936, Spanish philosopher and public thinker, José Ortega y Gasset wrote a 16 page essay entitled, “Ideas y Creencias”, “Ideas and Beliefs” in English. Ortega said that ideas are creative, debatable, fungible, expansive, evolutionary, not rigid, nor eternal. Beliefs, however, are formal, inflexible, not debatable and imposing. Mexican philosopher, Octavio Paz, in his seminal book about Mexican culture, “The Labyrinth of Solitude”, said that beliefs were the deeper, rigid levels of the mind. Our greatest human problem in the world, precisely, is that beliefs currently seem to dominate ideas. We as Americans must return to the open views of our Founding Fathers. Ideas must again set the tone for our yet, unmet future as a democratic republic.
For us to reclaim our great future, we must reverse our century-old quest for Manifest Destiny and reclaim our republic. Thomas Jefferson was wrong when he proclaimed that America was to be the “Empire of Liberty”. Empires are always oppressive, dominating and based on racial superiority. For freedom to reign, we must protect our collective rights as well as our individual rights.
That is, we must go further into equality. We must reclaim Abraham Lincoln’s “We the People” and finish Theodore Roosevelt’s trust buster quests. “We the People” must be all of the people, what historian John Higham called “American cosmopolitan faith,” that stresses the diversity of the nation’s origins, the egalitarian dimensions of its self-image and the universality of its “liberal” founding principles. Our cultural awakening goes back to Mary Luft in the late 1970’s and early 80’s. We would not be here if it were not for Parker Thompson, Ted and Lin Arison, Alberto Ibarguen and the Knight Foundation, Tina and Lee Hills, Patricia and Dr Phillip Frost, Darlene and Jorge Pérez, Florence Knoll Bassett, Louis and Mickey Wolfson of the Wolfson Foundation, Norman Braman, Michael Spring, Craig Robins, Barbara Baer Capitman, Eduardo Padron, Nat Chediack and Mitch Kaplan of the Miami Book Fair, Tony Goldman, Rick Sisser, Adolfo Henriquez and all the significant art collectors, Jay and Jean Kislak, the Rubells, de la Cruzes, Marty Margulies and so many others that changed Miami from a cultural wasteland to an art mecca.
This list does not include all the people that should be recognized. Viva Art Basel and all its Miami derivatives! What a place! Yes, Miami’s future will be guided by geography, geology, water, electricity and most important by the coming new technology. Yes, we are and will be creatures of the coming age of abundance.
We must thrust boldly forward in Miami by adapting to the ever-accelerating disruptive artificial intelligence, sophisticated algorithms and the oncoming quantum computing. We must solve tomorrow’s problems with tomorrow’s knowledge.
If I have contributed something of value to Miami in my public service, over the past 50 years, it was because I was accompanied by a dedicated, intelligent and honorable cadre of people that made many of our dreams possible. Those of us who have contributed to the well-being of Miami did so by envisioning our future and working toward those goals. Henry Flagler, Julia Tuttle, and the Brickells were materialistic people who were looking for the business advantage of the situation.
They are our “Historical Forefathers”. My real heroes of Miami, however, were Mayor John Sewell, Mayor Robert King High, George Merrick, Carl Fisher and so many others that better understood the future of what was coming for Miami and worked to fulfill that future.
On my watch, Alvah Chapman, Athalie Range, Father Theodore Gibson, Merrett Stierheim, Roy Kenzie, Joe Grassie and all my fellow City Commissioners and others also did not change Miami’s history. What we did do, however, was we saw our natural fate and we helped accelerate it. On behalf of all of us who were my associates in this endeavor, my deepest gratitude for this public recognition.
Your dedication of this park in my name is the highest honor that I have received. I am only the vessel that holds the honor in your name. The substance that goes in this container vessel is very simple to describe. It is “We The People”.
This park is for “We the People of Miami”. May God, our common father, bless and keep Miami in the years to come.
Comments