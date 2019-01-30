To help prevent suicide, all we have to do is ask

From Bruce Springsteen to Demi Lovato, from Pete Davidson to Jim Carrey, from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to Michael Phelps — every week it seems that another boldface name is opening up about his or her battles with mental illness.
The fact is that depression does not discriminate, touching the rich and poor, old and young, musician and computer scientist. A recent Blue Cross Blue Shield report found that depression is on the rise among all age groups in the United States, and, according to the World Health Organization, is the single largest cause of disability globally.
Therein lies a devastatingly underrecognized problem because depression is also the number one cause of suicide. Springsteen himself acknowledged in a recent Esquire interview that he once felt so bad that he didn’t “know if I can live like this. … I once got into some sort of box where I couldn’t figure my way out and where the feelings were so overwhelmingly uncomfortable.” And in a social media post just before Christmas, Davidson wrote, “i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. i’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last.”
A report released in the fall by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention illuminates the extent of the issue, showing that suicide rates across America rose in all but one state between 1999 and 2016 by 3.7 percent, with increases across age, gender, race and ethnicity and among occupations ranging from the arts and entertainment to construction. Suicide takes more lives in the United States than car accidents, more firefighters than fire and more policemen than crime.
Together with opioids, suicide is the main reason life expectancy in this country is on the decline. Suicide consistently has been the fourth or fifth leading cause of death for those between 10 and 69 over the past decade and currently is the second leading cause of death in 10-24 year-olds. We’ve made dramatic gains in preventing the others — heart disease, cancer and chronic lower respiratory diseases — with up to 50 percent reductions in mortality. Meanwhile, suicide continues to rise.
That’s because our society does not think of depression or mental illness as we do of cancer or heart disease. Consider that when the average person goes to the doctor for an annual physical, the physician will check his or her heart and lungs and take blood to test for high cholesterol, high blood sugar, kidney function and other issues. But a discussion of suicide or mental health is rarely, if ever, a part of the average health examination.
This is especially problematic given that almost 50 percent of suicide victims have seen their primary-care physician in the month before taking their own life. This is magnified in the CDC report — in more than half of all suicide deaths in 27 states, the people had no known mental health condition when they ended their lives.
First and foremost, we in the medical community must start asking about depression and suicide like we monitor for blood pressure or screen for vision problems. But we also must go beyond the doctor’s office. This means we need to find people where they live and recognize that those suffering may be seeking assistance and intervention in indirect ways and from people other than traditionally trained medical professionals.
My colleagues and I developed the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale, a few simple questions to help figure out who actually needs help and connect them to the care they may need. The preventive power of the C-SSRS, or Columbia Protocol, is that it is accessible to anyone. Whether you are a doctor, teacher, parent, coworker, coach, friend, relative or anyone else, you can ask and make a life-and-death difference.
And the C-SSRS works. It is policy across all 50 states and in more than 45 countries on six continents in schools, colleges and universities, workplaces, police and fire departments, corrections, government agencies, and across all branches of the military. It is helping achieve reductions in suicide across every sector of society. For example, in the Marines, suicide rates dropped 22 percent after a total-force rollout that put the tool in everyone’s hands, from clergy to legal assistants and financial aid counselors.
By changing how we speak and act — and expanding the expectation of who can ask and take action — with those who have contemplated or attempted suicide, we can identify at-risk individuals and get them the help that they deserve and need.
Kelly Posner Gerstenhaber Ph.D., a Miami native, is director of The Columbia Lighthouse Project.
