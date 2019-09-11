Letters to the Editor Letters: Finding value in alternative forms of transportation

Residents across Miami, myself included, are turning to transportation alternatives to meet daily commute needs and ensure we’re not stuck in traffic. The City of Miami estimates nearly a million e-scooter rides will be completed in just six months.

As mobility evolves, it’s important the private and public sector work together with residents to understand their needs, while improving infrastructure to ensure the safest experience for all.

Lime, a leader in shared micromobility, is committed to working with municipalities where it operates.

For example, through the revenue generated by Miami’s scooter pilot program, every ride helps build and repair bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure in District II.

Additionally, Lime has partnered with Friends of The Underline through the Lime Hero program, which allows users to round up the cost of their ride, and help transform the land below Miami’s Metrorail into a park, a 10-mile urban trail and public art destination.

Guaranteeing safety requires a commitment from cities, providers and riders. Safety is Lime’s number one priority.

That’s why we’ve invested more than $3 million through our national Respect The Ride campaign to empower riders and communities with the resources to make every trip a safe one.

In South Florida, we’ve distributed hundreds of helmets and will launch our First Ride Academy to teach new riders the dos and don’ts of safe scooter riding, for themselves and fellow residents.

As we near the end of the six-month pilot program for District II, Lime is excited to continue working with Miami to help solve traffic woes.

I invite the community to join us at our First Ride Academy on Sept. 13 at Bayfront Park to learn more about scooter safety and try out a ride for themselves.

Uhriel Bedoya, general manager, Lime Florida, Coral Gables

Bolton’s departure

Re National Security Adviser John Bolton’s firing: It has become clear that being added to the long list of early departures from the Trump administration should be viewed with respect and admiration as a badge of honor.

The individuals have principles and integrity, after all, in contrast to their boss.

Robert Keiser, South Miami

Bad people?

I was shocked to read that a group of Bahamian refugees were blocked from boarding a ferry bound for Fort Lauderdale.

My father just returned from Bahamas. He was a part of a disaster relief mission of Humanity First, a charity committed to rebuilding Bahamas. He shared a first-hand account of the magnitude of devastation.

Bahamas is a very poor country. I remember visiting Freeport many years ago and was shocked to see the poverty. Its inhabitants didn’t have much but in this calamity, they have lost even that.

I can’t help but shudder as I witness the direction of the current administration. It pains one to see how our great nation has drifted from “Give me your tired, your poor....”

Ayesha Minhas, Fort Lauderdale

Good and the bad

Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio deserve credit for trying to convince the president to allow Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian to more easily enter our country. It is the right thing to do for people who have lived through such total devastation and who will have to go through years of creating a new life, if ever, in their part of the Bahamas.

However, these attempts by our two senators are in the same category as giving thoughts and prayers to victims of mass shootings. They deal after the fact with victims of horrific events and do nothing to address the causes these types of tragedies.

Earth temperatures are rising faster than ever. Ocean waters are warming faster. Hurricanes are growing stronger, lasting longer and moving slower than they used to. All of this has been enhanced by human behaviors. What do our senators suggest doing?

Rick Scott won’t even acknowledge the issue. While governor, he wouldn’t allow the term "global warming" to be used.

Marco Rubio suggests that we need to “adapt.” It seems the only real way to adapt in Florida long-term is for everyone to leave before we are submerged.

Florida is blessed to have two do-nothing senators in the face of multiple catastrophes.

Leon Botkin, Miami

Double cross

I went to Melreese Golf Course to drop off a set of golf clubs I donated to First Tee. I left heartbroken. This fabulous recreational facility that serves inner city children (First Tee) and others who enjoy golf at reasonable prices is being sold out to develop offices, hotels and residences.

The developers have scammed the people of Miami into believing the purpose of the theft is to build a soccer stadium. That is pure bunk. A stadium is already under construction in Broward County and the developers own other land in Miami that can be used to construct a stadium. However, these sites don’t have the room to construct the buildings that will rake in a fortune for them.

Just as embarrassing, Miami will be the only major city in the United States that doesn’t have a golf course for its citizens’ enjoyment. The city commission can still vote no. I do not live in Miami, but I implore Miami’s citizens to petition their commissioners to stop this heist.

Leon Kellner, Coral Gables

A lost life

Re the Sept. 5 story of the suicide of Sonny Rugani, “A kid in jail had a history of suicidal thoughts. How was he able to hang himself?”: I do not blame the officers who took Sonny to the Broward jail for not following the young man more closely; most officers are conscientious about the lives they protect. The investigation, however, will reflect failures in procedures. We will hear sorrowful words and sadly, nothing else will happen.

Since Sonny had threatened suicide previously, why didn’t a chaplain, pastor, rabbi or priest counsel him? They could have explained how it displeases God when someone takes their life, and possibly prevented this tragedy. Could someone have told him he did not have the right to dispose of his life?

Perhaps the resources of the clergy were used, or we are at a point where we cannot resort to religious intervention in a secular society.

Relman R. Diaz, Coral Gables

Support carbon act

Re the Sept. 9 article, “Dems take on climate change in party’s primary”: While it is heartening that climate change is occupying a more prominent place in candidates’ campaigns leading up to the 2020 Democratic Primary, a critical piece of any effective climate strategy is still struggling to gain traction in the larger conversation.

While some candidates have mentioned a carbon fee and dividend policy, few seem to understand that without such a policy in place we will be fighting insurmountable economic headwinds in our attempts to reduce carbon emissions and stabilize the climate.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) now in the U.S. Congress would change the economics of carbon pollution to shift capital away from dirty energy toward clean energy by making the price of fossil fuels honest. Not only would this drive American innovation and create millions of jobs, but the resulting drop in carbon emissions would spare the world (and South Florida in particular) the worst consequences of climate change.

I urge the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls, as well as my Congresswoman Donna Shalala and our state and local elected officials, to support this bold legislation.

Corbin Shouse, Miami

Too immature

Reading a late July issue of the Miami Herald, I came across a letter to the editor criticizing Congress’ inability to pass a law requiring car makers to install an alarm that warns feeble-minded parents they left their kid in the car.

I spent 13 years taking care of my friend who had Alzheimer’s. Not once did I leave her in the car alone. Being somewhat of a Luddite, I don’t rely on digital tech for simple tasks — like taking someone you love out of a car on a hot day. The problem isn’t Congress; it’s not very bright children raising children.

Richard Hoover, Miami

Word salad

Could it be that our reading-disabled president saw a prediction that Hurricane Dorian would affect “all Bahamas” and thought he saw Alabama?

The question is why Trump — and all of us — have spent so much time on this nonsense when we need to focus on the kleptocracy right before our eyes wreaking untold destruction on our democracy.