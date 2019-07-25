Letters to the Editor If minimum wage goes up, I lose my job

I am a retired senior who works part time on a local golf course as a “starter.”

I am paid the minimum wage of about $8-an-hour. It is not enough to support a growing family or put kids through college, but I’ve already done that, and this is simply a nice augmentation to my Social Security. If the minimum wage is raised to $15, I will lose my job; not because my bosses are cruel, mean or cheap, but simply because there is no way they can double my wage without losing money or doubling our customers’ fees. Without a “starter” maintaining order on the course, our customers’ golf experience will also suffer. We will all be losers. At the same time, I have grandchildren who hope to get a part-time job in the school vacations. Having a job at $3, $5, $8 or any amount per hour will teach them so many valuable lessons; the value of money, responsibility, punctuality, self-worth and pride. But nobody is going to pay my grandkids $15-per-hour. They are not yet worth it, just as I am probably no longer worth it. And between old timers like me looking for a bit of pocket money and social interaction, and young kids looking for a learning experience — there is a vast pool of potential taxpayers: new immigrants, college leavers, people just out of jail who just need a toehold in society, an entry into the world of honest work, where they can prove their value and soon be earning $15 because they have shown they are worth it. But if the starting salary is $15, who will take the risk with an unknown, untrained worker — possible ex-felon? Apparently the national economy is strong, and unemployment is low. That means we have a competitive job market, and employers are all competing for good quality workers. A good, hard-working employee should have no problem proving himself or herself worthy of $15 or more, without the need of yet another government regulation.

In the meantime, I would rather have my $8-an-hour job than find myself unemployed — in addition to being old.

Patrick Alexander, Coral Gables

GOP lacks decorum

As the House Judiciary Committee hearings with Robert Mueller proceeded, Republicans were twisting themselves into proverbial pretzels trying to attack the work of the scrupulously honest former special prosecutor while defending the far-less-honest President Trump.

Especially revealing — and frightening — was Texas Rep. Ratcliffe’s referencing some of the Democrats as “socialists.” The efforts of the president and his Republican acolytes to brand Democrats as socialists is dangerous hyperbole.

In 1954, when Sen. Joe McCarthy was accusing everybody of being Communist, attorney Joseph Welch asked him in a hearing, “Have you no sense of decency, sir?”

Unfortunately, almost all elected Republicans — with their slavish support of Trump, their silence in the face of his racist and unfounded attacks on Democrats and his use of the term “socialism” to create fear — have demonstrated that they, too, have no decency.

Sylvan Seidenman, Miami

Change this tune

Having spent most of my life working in the music business in South Florida, I understand how valuable it is to our economy. Talented people such as Gloria Estefan, Pitbull and my father, Willy Chirino, have played a big part in focusing the eyes of the world upon us. It is our duty to promote that wherever possible.

When I moved to Miami Beach three years ago, I was surprised that live music was restricted. After all, people flock here to enjoy our beaches and nightlife. It is an enormous part of what defines our city. Living within walking distance of so many venues, but having to travel far away to listen to live music, simply is unacceptable.

South Florida possesses a wealth of world-class talent. Miami Beach should highlight this to bring people to our area. It also brings in new revenue and keeps local dollars local.

That is why I support the Land Use Live Music Pilot Program, which would allow live music in restaurants. I encourage residents to do the same.

Angie Chirino, Miami Beach

Mueller’s report

I read the 448-page Mueller report and was astonished. President Trump and Attorney General William Barr deceived the American people. Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller made clear that Russia interfered in the 2016 election in “sweeping and systematic fashion,” which aided Trump in winning the Electoral College vote.

Mueller was “following the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel opinion that states a sitting President cannot be indicted.” The intent was to forward the unredacted report to Congress to further investigate.

Mueller found 10 different incidents of obstruction of justice by Trump. The investigation also found that the Trump campaign did have contact with Russians 140 times and “deleted relevant communications and used encryption of communications that do not allow for long term retention of relevant data in reference to the Russian interactions.”

They actively destroyed potential damning evidence. It is clear that Trump broke the law and must be held accountable

Michael Bernardo, Sunrise

All about Trump

The newspapers and morning talk shows can only talk about racism and “The Squad.” There’s little talk about the real issues of healt care, economy or climate change.

I guess the media have taken the bait, and President Trump has won the battle. But will he win the war if he continues this strategy of distraction, and we cannot talk about anything else but Trump?

Bill Silver, Coral Gables

Crime fighter

I was saddened to hear of Robert Morgenthau’s passing. During my entire youth in New York, from the 1960s through the 1980s, I read of the exploits of this legendary prosecutor. We were safer because of men like him enforcing the rule of law and civil decency.

He was a real patrician with a sense of noblesse oblige. We won’t ever see his kind again, and we’re a poorer nation for this loss.

Josie Feria, Miami Lakes

Clean house

After watching the NBC report on the treatment of migrant children at the Yuma, Arizona, detention center, I was sickened.

How could our government treat children that way? Where is our sense of humanity, of decency?

Isn’t it time we cleaned out this mess — from the president down to the border patrol agents who inflict such misery on those who have the misfortune to be in their custody?

We can’t wait any longer.

Daniel Klein, Hollywood

Rubio’s silence

Sen. Marco Rubio cannot distinguish between a con man and a politician because of his silence on President Trump’s outrageous comments about American values and what they represent. I guess Rubio will have to go to Cuba and I to Spain.

I am a Reagan Republican. Sadly, that Republican Party does not exist anymore.

Antonio Baena, Bradenton

Le Batard a hero

Re the July 20 opinion “Le Batard right to defy ESPN, decry chant at Trump rally:”

A new hero is born — Dan Le Batard. Cuban Americans are not the exception in Trump’s book. He wants us to go back to Cuba, as well.

Did you hear that, Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Mario Diaz Balart?

Luis David Losada, Miami

Don’t smoke pot

Re the July 23 story “Florida has ‘all-time high’ support for recreational pot:” Really? I hope all the flower children who support recreational Mary Jane have trust funds or another job to fall back on when they are fired for testing positive for having it in their system.

Booze dissipates in a few hours; pot lasts three days. Don’t grow pot; grow up.

Barry J. White, Miami

Support Ultra

I own a downtown condominium across from Bayfront Park. My condo is located in the south tower of the Vizcayne. I love to watch all the music festivals from my eighth-floor pool deck.

The music is neither loud nor irritating. The traffic disruption is insignificant when compared to the gridlock that events at AmericanAirlines Arena create.

I hope commissioners support the cultural life and the music events in Bayfront Park —especially Ultra.

Gary Fox, Miami

Scarred for life

I am astonished at how the children in detention are being treated. How is this possible? Why are we letting this happen? What’s wrong with corporate America? I keep shaking my head in disbelief and have visions of the scars these children will bear for the rest of their lives.

It’s deplorable ...