Letters to the Editor Planting the seeds for hemp industry in the county could reap billions

Hemp is poised to become a multibillion-dollar industry in our state, and Miami-Dade County should lead the way by investing early in this new industrial revolution.

With the recent passage of a Florida law supporting hemp production and regulation, the ground is primed for local farmers to take advantage of this economic opportunity.

Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried says she’d like the first seeds in the ground as early as this year.

Industrial hemp has more than 25,000 potential applications — from food to clothing and cosmetics — and is forecast to become a $20 billion industry in the next three years alone.

Hemp even offers a biodegradable replacement for unsustainable materials like Styrofoam and disposable plastics.

That’s why I am proud to sponsor county legislation supporting the start of hemp production in Miami-Dade.

We must make sure the county — a long-time leader in agricultural innovation — is ready to reap the full economic impacts of this young industry.

Florida’s program also will help protect our consumers by creating new testing and labeling requirements for hemp-based products (already being sold unregulated at gas stations and grocery stores across the state).

I am committed to working with local businesses and university research partners to grow our local economy. Hemp is a win-win-win for farmers, consumers, and the environment.

There’s no place better than Miami-Dade County for hemp to take root as a booming new industry, and to help us build an even stronger agricultural sector for generations to come.

Daniella Levine Cava, county commissioner, District 8, Miami

Question of loyalty

The July 16 letter “Tell the truth” presents an important quote by Theodore Roosevelt on telling the truth about the presidency.

These words bring to mind another essential quote from Roosevelt, about where we pledge our loyalty: “Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president.”

Connie Goodman-Milone, Miami

A greater America

President Trump tweeted, “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough,” referring to U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.

News flash! They’re already where they came from.

All but Omar were born here, and Omar has been an American citizen since she was 19 years old.

But they are doing as requested: They are trying to fix the “totally broken and crime infested” Trump administration that badly needs their help.

With the help of honorable, law-abiding members of Congress, these strong, smart women will show this administration how it’s done and will truly “Make America Great Again.”

Deb Knapp, Davie

Why we’re upset

I speak for almost all conservatives when I say it is not the colors of the skin of the four minority women U.S. House members, but the content of their collective mouths that upsets us and our president.

Larry Solomon, West Kendall

Epstein articles

Congrats to Miami Herald journalists Julie K. Brown and Emily Michot. These two women are changing America. For the better. Thank you for giving them the time, resources and green light to bring “Perversion of Justice” to America.

We’re reading, listening, watching and crying right alongside you and the girls who are at the center of their reporting.

I recommend to the Miami Herald to ask the interviewed women who were once girls, to come together and share a vision for how we can protect our daughters from other Jeffrey Epsteins.

Teresa Martin, Burbank, CA.

Recycled trash Those of us whose memories go back a few decades surely remember the “America, love it or leave it” chants. Now President Trump has publicly reintroduced that sentiment from the presidential bully pulpit. Who gets to decide who gets told to leave and who gets to stay? And by what authority? What Trump really means is that if you don’t agree with his views, you are not welcome. Of course, the statement is easily turned back on him. If he doesn’t like freedom of political speech, he can leave. It was trash then, and it is trash now. Robert Kemper, Pinecrest Trump’s remarks How can Florida’s U.S. representatives and senators (or from any state for that matter) stand by idly and let the person in the Oval Office continue to embarrass our country with his remarks and actions? His racist comments to four House members have basically gone unaddressed by the Republican Party. Are they also racists, or just cowards? They were elected to represent us — the people — not Trump. Family and friends have said they are embarrassed and disgusted with our government officials. We are no longer a world leader, we are a world clown. Thankfully, the power of the press keeps us informed and updated. Patricia Whalen, Miami Just reprehensible Once again, our unfettered president has blurted out unspeakable words about four women who, through hard work and achievements, have risen to positions of national leadership. Everywhere, in print and online, the word “racist” is correctly plastered. Let’s not forget that President Trump historically is also a misogynist. He has shown, time after time, his total lack of respect and consideration of women, especially women who use their brains. It is a significant aspect of this reprehensible man’s reprehensible character. Annette B. Fromm, Miami Beach GOP’s misconduct Republicans in Congress are in the habit of disseminating dangerous and baseless accusations, which later become part of the lexicon and are widely accepted as truths. Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s recent comments about the Democratic Party becoming the “anti-Semitic party” is a case in point of a pervasive behavior, introducing lies and misrepresentations in order to distract attention from egregious misconduct. The misconduct, perpetrated by a president determined to irreparably damage our democracy, brings to the fore this reckless trend. And how did the Democrats become the anti-Semitic party? If one is in any way critical of the Israeli government, one is deemed anti-Semitic by Scott and his Republican colleagues. Yet the president is not a racist for asking four congresswomen of color to go back to the country they came from, which, in three cases, is the great United States of America. Viviana Brown, Pinecrest Stay a while Re the July 16 letter “Another one gone:” The writer correctly points out the two reasons, so far, that the president’s Cabinet officials have resigned: “unprincipled behavior of their own doing or, their refusal to condone the unprincipled behavior of the geniuses in the White House.” President Trump is a dangerous man. But if a Cabinet member wishes to leave because of Trump’s unprincipled behavior, he or she should stay in place and protect us all. Allen Lundy,

Cooper City

Hold up for housing

I’m glad Leonard Pitts Jr.’s astute columns appear in my Seattle-area newspaper. His recent column,“This land is OUR land, Donald Trump!” echos what so many of us feel: Enough is enough!

Trump’s favoritism toward the wealthy, Wall Street, Big Oil, etc., is blatant. People of color are the hardest hit. In America today, the richest one-tenth of 1 percent owns about as much wealth as the bottom 90 percent. And $200 billion of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts went to the top 20 percent of households.

In Florida in 2018, 62.4 percent of blacks and 51.6 percent of whites paid 30 percent or more of their income for housing.

But Trump wants to cut funding for the Department of Housing and Urban Development by $9.6 billion or 18 percent below the underfunded 2017 enacted levels.

Congress needs to support working families. The growing wealth (and power) divide is unsustainable.