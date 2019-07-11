Letters to the Editor Herald reporter gave a voice to victims of sexual abuse

Most mornings, I have an iced latte and toast at my favorite bakery in Coral Gables while I read the paper.

On July 10, as I read Tiffany Hsu’s New York Times profile about Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown and her spectacular reporting of the Jeffrey Epstein case, I was surprised to realize that my eyes were welling over.

As the fetid facts of the Epstein case have oozed out over the weeks and months, I’ve found myself increasingly disturbed and angry.

While, thankfully, I was not a victim of sexual abuse as a young girl, I was particularly sensitive to and aware of the injustices I saw and read about growing up in the South in the 1960s.

My way of coping was to get angry and go to journalism school. I was determined to make a difference, to speak and fight for those who could not.

Alas, my career ended up going in another direction, but I still was able to use my writing and advocating skills for the public.

I’ve just retired and don’t regret a minute of it.

But, reading Hsu’s article, I wept.

I realized that Brown had done what I dreamed of doing years ago.

She has given a voice to countless young women too afraid and ashamed to speak.

She’s dug and dug to find out what’s true.

I thank her for raising the importance of what’s right, for her dogged devotion to ferreting out the truth and for not stopping against really tough odds.

I thank her for exemplifying excellent journalism and reporting.

In these times when allegations of fake news and attacks on journalism threaten to undermine the foundation of our country, Brown is a true hero.

She makes me proud of my journalism degree.

Dickie Davis, Miami

Acosta’s next move

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta tweeting that he is pleased that there is new evidence for prosecutors to proceed against Jeffrey Epstein is hard to swallow. Clearly, there is reliable reporting that showed what a poor job Acosta did with the evidence he himself had, settling for a non-prosecution agreement, instead.

One wonders if this new evidence is proof that Acosta blew the case to begin with by ignoring the law and making a deal with the defense.

Acosta’s shallow defense of what he did is not supported by the Miami Herald’s reporting.

His claims that defense lawyers were looking at prosecutors’ private lives, and the unreliability of the victims’ testimonies, reflect that he was in over his head, and his relationship with some of the defense attorneys through prior employment should have led him to recuse himself from this case and pass it on to an impartial prosecutor.

He should just do the honorable thing after all of these years: Resign and go away.

Oscar Friedman, Cooper City

Two mayors

I commend Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber for being among the first local officials to question this new push by casino developer Genting for a taxpayer-funded rail connection to a planned casino on the old Miami Herald building site.

People are tired of their elected officials, especially a lame duck like Carlos Gimenez, secretly planning this and trying to rush projects like this through during the summer, when things are quiet and people are away.

And by the way, when Gimenez was first elected, many of us thought of him as a good guy because he was a former firefighter, etc. Now, not so much.

Thank heaven for Mayor Dan Gelber!

Monica Tracy, Miami Beach

Unbalanced law

Great story on Jeffrey Epstein. Now have reporter Julie Brown do a story on someone in Miami charged with the same crime and show what kind of sentence that person received.

Maybe America will see the incredible inequality that exists for those without high-dollar lawyers.

Kiki Neumann, Houston, TX

Hypocrites

Re the July 8 letter “Relationship status:” Shall we look at the right’s reaction when President Obama said of North Korea, “I will meet, not just with our friends, but with our enemies.”

The right said: “President Obama likes talking to dictators;” “He would meet with these madmen without any preconditions;” “Obama is bowing and scraping before dictators;” “What is team Obama doing establishing formal contacts with these people?”

Shall we speculate how the right would have flipped their collective wigs had Obama said he loved Kim Jung Un the way Trump has?

In regards to Cuba, yes, it’s only 90 miles away, and the right has traded cruise ships for Russian warships.

Tim Turman, Cutler Bay

Truth to power

I thank the Miami Herald and its staffers for keeping the story of Jeffrey Epstein alive and for sticking up for the victims of this miscarriage of justice.

Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta made a sweetheart deal with Epstein without even consulting the many victims.

Journalism is alive and well in Miami!

Stan Gillett, Staten Island, NY

Feeling proud

The work of Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown is a much-needed reminder of the importance of journalism and true justice.

I am a longtime reporter at The Toronto Star, and Brown has made me feel proud of her — even though I don’t know her.

Peter N. Edwards, Dundas, Ontario, Canada

Newspaper’s value

Isn’t it wonderful that reporter Julie K. Brown’s continued investigation led to Jeffrey Epstein’s exposure? I find it ironic that many people have discontinued their subscriptions to the Miami Herald as with many other local papers.

As a subscriber for 40 years, I understand how important it is for us to support our local paper and the investigative reporters and editors that the Miami Herald employs.

Bonnie Webman, Miami

Follow the leader

Almost daily, I see the continuing controversy regarding a citizenship question on the 2020 Census. The solution is so simple.

If you are living in the United States and are not a citizen, be sure to complete the forms. When you get to the question about citizenship, just think of what the president would do: Lie. He is able to get away with it, and so will you.

The Census is a count of the total number of people living within the borders of the United States. No one can take away your right to be counted as a legal resident, whether you are a citizen or not.

If you are a non-legal resident, you’re on your own. Gain legal status or leave. Citizens and legal residents are footing the bills for your kids to go to school and your medical care.

For the Trump administration to still be seeking to add this question to the Census, when the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled the administration cannot, is outrageous.

This will go on until Congress and president work on resolving the major immigration issues that the United States have faced for decades.

Charles Peters, Miami

Revive downtown

The historic, John Eberson-designed Olympia Office Building, constructed in 1926, offers a brilliant opportunity for both historic preservation and “adaptive reuse” in the up-and-coming Flagler District of Downtown Miami. On behalf of Downtown stakeholders, we hope the Miami Commission rejects the latest unsolicited proposal and continues to work with property owners, business owners and Downtown residents to finally revitalize the historic core of Downtown Miami, including:

▪ Immediately issuing an RFQ to begin Phase 1 of the historic facade renovation of the Olympia Theater.

▪ Making a final commitment on July 25 to begin again the construction phase of the Flagler Beautification festival streetscape project.

▪ Streamlining the process to approve permits for the many new Downtown businesses trying to open before Super Bowl events in Bayfront Park next January.

Historic Downtown Miami deserves only the best, and we can do so much better!

Terrell N. Fritz, executive director, Flagler Business Improvement District

Seeking justice

Congratulations to the Herald on its campaign to bring justice to young women who were so badly ignored by the Justice Department.