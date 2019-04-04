Letters to the Editor Democrats must try to curtail hurtful remarks

It has been an interesting month for freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. In a horrific incident, she has been a victim of Islamophobia, most recently in West Virginia, linking her with the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. That kind of discrimination is abhorrent, so you would think that would make her more sensitive to the Jewish plight. Yet, it hasn’t.

Her anti-Jewish sentiment isn’t an isolated incident. She has consistently embraced antisemitism through her rhetoric in speech and a series of tweets.

While I disagree with her, she certainly has the right to criticize the Israeli government. In no way does legitimate debate, as it relates to Israeli government policy, cross a line of anti-Jewish sentiment. But none of her tweets or rhetoric have criticized those policies. Instead, her comments have played into stereotypes that have been used to persecute Jews throughout history.

She has made claims of pro-Israel supporters having “dual loyalty” to a foreign nation, feeding into the fallacy that Jews can’t be trusted to be loyal to our nation. Hitler used that argument to justify the Holocaust and the murder of 6 million Jews.

Somehow, she manages to paint herself as the victim with the far left contingent of the Democratic Party. This has only served to minimize the deep hurt and pain her continued statements have created for the Jewish community.

With antisemitic incidents surging more than 50 percent in the United States, her behavior cannot be justified. If the Democratic Party wants to remain credible and make a case against the hateful remarks that have been spewed from the likes of Republican Congressman Steve King, it must do more than just demand another apology from the congresswoman. If not, it only serves to encourage future antisemitism from its own members.