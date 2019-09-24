State lab, police identify severed legs through DNA testing

Utah law enforcement officials have identified a severed pair of human legs found in 1985 near Ogden River through DNA testing.

The Standard-Examiner reports that the Utah Department of Public Safety confirmed last week that the pair of legs that were found in July 1985 belonged to Savannah Hoskins.

Authorities say Hoskins was reported missing days before the legs were found.

State authorities say an old toenail concretely confirm the remains belonged to the missing woman.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Ogden Police Lt. Brian Eynon says the state crime lab provided exactly what investigators needed for the case.

Hoskins' case is still active and ongoing as of Monday. The rest of her body has yet to be recovered.