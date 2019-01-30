Elephant seals take over California beach during shutdown

In this photo taken Jan. 21, 2019, provided by the Point Reyes National Seashore, is a colony of elephant seals that took over a beach in Northern California during the government shutdown when there was no staff to discourage the animals from congregating in the popular tourist area. About 60 adult seals that have birthed 35 pups took over a beach in Point Reyes National Seashore, knocking down a fence and moving into the parking lot, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Point Reyes National Seashore via AP John Dell'Osso