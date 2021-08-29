Live updates: Hurricane Ida now a strong Category 4. Here’s what to know on MS Coast.

Hurricane Ida powered up to a strong Category 4 storm overnight and on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, South Mississippi watches and waits for landfall Sunday afternoon.

Ida has winds of 150 mph and the pressure has fallen further. Winds could reach up to 155 mph, nearly a Category 5, in Louisiana.

The storm is moving slightly faster than expected at about 15 mph.

In South Mississippi, a Storm Surge Warning, Tropical Storm Warning, Tornado Warning and Flash Flood Watch are in effect.

The impacts expected in South Mississippi are rain, wind and storm surge.

After 7 a.m., water levels at the Bay-Waveland Yacht Club just measured at 6.1 feet.

Approaching the beach at Hwy 90 and Highway 49 in Gulfport, Mississippi. The sky is getting darker and darker. #ida is coming. pic.twitter.com/ohuoR9ukPf — Justin Mitchell (@JustinMitchell_) August 29, 2021

The 7 a.m. report from the National Hurricane Center says:

Storm surge — Extremely life-threatening storm surge inundation of 9 feet or greater above ground level is imminent within the area from Burns Point, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Rain — Ida will produce heavy rainfall Sunday through Monday from southeastern Louisiana, coastal Mississippi, to far southwestern Alabama resulting in considerable to life- threatening flash and urban flooding and significant river flooding impacts.

Wind — Catastrophic wind damage is likely where the core of Ida moves onshore along the southeast coast of Louisiana in the next few hours. Damaging winds, especially in gusts, will spread inland near the track of the center of Ida across southeastern Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi today through early Monday.

Power outages — These winds likely will lead to widespread tree damage and power outages

Curfew and flooding on Coast

At the 5 a.m. report, Harrison County Emergency Management Agency said South Mississippi could get up to 16 inches of rain, winds gusting to 50 mph or more and possible short lived tornadoes.

Parts of U.S. 90 in Biloxi are already flooded and police have blocked the road at Miramar. Parts of Jones Park are flooded.

A curfew goes into effect at 8 a.m. in Harrison County and continues until the storm passes. Everyone should limit travel to emergency reasons only until conditions are safe and the curfew is lifted, the county said in a press release.

Flashing lights on Highway 90 should be treated as a four-way stop.

Evacuation orders

Hancock County

Shoreline Park (east and west of Highway 90)

Cedar Point

South Beach Boulevard

East and west side of Highway 603

North Beach

The south side of Clermont Harbor

Lakeshore

Ansley and Herron Bay

Harbor Drive

Chapman Road

Jourdan River Drive

Find more info here.

Hurricane shelters

Pets are not allowed at shelters in Hancock and Jackson Counties, and COVID-19 protocols must be followed including wearing masks, social distancing and temperature checks.

Jackson County

Vancleave shelter is located at 5500 Ball Park Road

Harrison County

County Farm Road (Pet accommodations), 15038 County Farm Road, Gulfport.

Lobouy Road shelter, 9505 Lobouy Road, Pass Christian.

Saucier Lizana Road shelter, 23771 Saucier Lizana Road, Saucier.

D’Iberville High School shelter, 15625 Lamey Bridge Road, Biloxi.

West Harrison High School shelter, 10399 County Farm Road, Gulfport.

Harrison Central High School (Pet accommodations), 15600 School Road, Gulfport.

Pets will not be allowed in the main shelter area, but will be nearby in a safe location. All pets must remain in a carrier/kennel. Owners are responsible for feeding, watering, and medicating pets during the sheltering period, and owners must provide food and any medications for pets.

Coast Transit Authority (CTA) will provide transportation to shelters 3-7 p.m. Saturday.

Please call CTA directly at 228-896-8080 to schedule transport. CTA will also provide transportation for accompanied pets to the Shelters with pet accommodations. When calling CTA to schedule transport, please confirm pet transport requirements.

Hancock County

Opens at 10 a.m. Saturday

Kiln shelter, 18320 Highway 43, Kiln.

George County

Open at 8 a.m. Sunday

Agricola Storm Shelter, 3161 Cooks Corner Road

Benndale Storm Shelter, 5207 Hwy. 26 West

Medical Needs Shelter in Stone County

The Mississippi State Department of Health is opening a shelter of last resort for those people whose medical needs cannot be accommodated in a general population shelter.

It is at 1640 Coy Avenue in Wiggins.

Admission is evaluated based on the following:

Those with health or medical conditions who require professional observation or care,

Those with chronic conditions who require assistance with daily living activities or skilled nursing care, but do not require hospitalization,

Those who need supervised medication dispensing or vital signs readings,

Those with physical, mental, or cognitive disabilities who cannot be sheltered in a general population shelter, or

Those with other disabilities who cannot be sheltered in a general population shelter.

Only one caregiver may accompany the resident inside the shelter. All residents should bring any prescribed medication or equipment needed for care if possible.

Service animals will be allowed. Other family pets can be accommodated in a nearby location.

Please be advised that because of COVID-19, the shelter will only operate at limited capacity with socially distanced medical-grade cots. Please bring clothes for your stay, as well as a mask. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.

For general population shelter information, visit https://www.msema.org/shelters.

The Sun Herald will continue to provide updates throughout the day.