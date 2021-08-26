Two depressions are forecast to form soon and one could turn into Tropical Storm Ida

An area of low pressure near Jamaica is forecast to turn into a tropical depression and possibly into Tropical Storm Ida soon.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a disturbance in the central Atlantic, southeast of Bermuda, that is expected to turn into a tropical depression by the weekend. A disturbance in the far eastern Atlantic is also being monitored although its development chances remain low. None of the systems are a threat to Florida.

Here’s what else to know:

Will Tropical Storm Ida form in the Caribbean Sea?

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate an area of low pressure in the Caribbean Sea that is producing better organized showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The disturbance less than 200 miles south of Jamaica is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression or possibly into a storm later Thursday or on Friday, according to the hurricane center. It has a 90% chance of formation in the next two to five days.

If it does strengthen into a tropical storm, it would be named Ida. However, that depends on whether it strengthens into a storm before any other system.

Regardless of development, the system is forecast to bring flooding rain to portions of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands Thursday and will likely spread to Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday before moving into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

The hurricane center says tropical storm warnings for the Cayman Islands and tropical storm watches for western Cuba could be required later Thursday.

“This system could bring dangerous impacts from storm surge, wind, and heavy rainfall to portions of the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, and the Mexican State of Tamaulipas late this weekend and early next week,” forecasters say. “However, uncertainty remains large since the system has yet to form.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Atlantic disturbance forecast to turn into tropical depression

Another area of low pressure forecasters are closely watching was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 650 miles east-southeast of Bermuda early Thursday.

Favorable environmental conditions are possible, and the system could turn into a tropical depression later this week or during the weekend as it slowly moves toward the northeast, according to the hurricane center.

It has a 40% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and an 80% chance of formation in the next five days.

Where is the tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic going?

Forecasters are also monitoring a tropical wave that was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands early Thursday.

The disturbance could see some development as it moves west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph over the next several days although its formation chances are expected to remain low — 20% for the next 48 hours and 30% through the next five days.

The hurricane center predicts upper-level winds will decrease its chances of development by early next week.