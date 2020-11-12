Miami Herald Logo
Eta makes landfall near Cedar Key. Manatee remains under tropical storm and storm surge warnings

Herald staff report

Eta made landfall as a tropical storm near Cedar Key at 4:20 a.m. and will continue to bring hazardous weather, including the potential for tornadoes, storm surge, gusty winds, and flooding to Florida.

As of just before 5 a.m., tropical storm and storm surge warnings remained in effect from the middle of Longboat Key to the Suwanee River. That area includes Manatee County and the rest of Tampa Bay, although forecasters did say winds had dropped below tropical storm strength to about 10 to 20 mphs, with gusts of about 25 mph.

Bay News 9 contributed to this story.

