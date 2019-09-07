Photo Gallery: Aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas | Friday, September 6, 2019

Abandoned vans, destroyed by Hurricane Dorian, sit outside the Western Air Terminal at Grand Bahama International Airport on Thursday, September 05, 2019.
Hurricane Dorian destroyed much of Alpha Celestin’s banana farm. He returned on Thursday, September 05, 2019 to find his crops doubled over.
View of Alpha Celestin’s banana farm that Hurricane Dorian destroyed. He returned on Thursday, September 05, 2019 to find his crops doubled over.
A queue of more than 100 people wait outside of the Freeport Cruise Port in Grand Bahamas on Friday, September 6, 2019. Some Bahamians await the arrival of their family members, while others are trying to depart from the island.
MATIAS J. OCNER
U.S. Coast Guard helicopter arrive at Rand Memorial Hospital Freeport Grand Bahamas, to deliver some supplies and an IV pump as part of the relief efforts to the Bahamas after the pass of the Hurricane Dorian, on Friday, September 06, 2019.
U.S. Coast Guard officer delivers some supplies and an IV pump to Sharon Williams, an administrator at Rand Memorial Hospital Freeport Grand Bahamas, as part of the relief effort to the Bahamas after the pass of the Hurricane Dorian, on Friday, September 06, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
MATIAS J. OCNER
Jean Eugene, 36, holds his six month old son Linden Eugene as evacuees gather at Marsh Harbour Port in Abaco on Friday, September 6, 2019 awaiting to leave the island after Hurricane Dorian swept through the Bahamas.
AL DIAZ
Evacuees gather at Marsh Harbour Port in Abaco on Friday, September 6, 2019 awaiting to leave the island after Hurricane Dorian swept through the Bahamas.
AL DIAZ
U.S. Coast Guard officer departs after delivering some supplies to the Rand Memorial Hospital Freeport Grand Bahamas, as part of the relief effort to the Bahamas after the pass of the Hurricane Dorian, on Friday, September 06, 2019.
A cargo ship is beached near Marsh Harbour Port in Abaco on Friday, September 6, 2019.
AL DIAZ
Royal Bahamas Defense Forces and Royal Bahamas Police help evacuees gathered at Marsh Harbour Port in Abaco on Friday, September 6, 2019 awaiting to leave the island after Hurricane Dorian swept through the Bahamas.
AL DIAZ
Royal Bahamas Defense Forces and Royal Bahamas Police help evacuees gathered at Marsh Harbour Port in Abaco on Friday, September 6, 2019 awaiting to leave the island after Hurricane Dorian swept through the Bahamas.
AL DIAZ
Evacuees gather at Marsh Harbour Port in Abaco on Friday, September 6, 2019 aas they await to leave the island after Hurricane Dorian swept through the Bahamas.
AL DIAZ
Bahamian Police Reserve Officer Darling Dorrington evacuates two dogs, Alex and Emma, at Marsh Harbour Dock in Abaco on Friday, September 6, 2019
AL DIAZ
Evacuees walk to an awaiting ferry boat at Marsh Harbour Dock in Abaco on Friday, September 6, 2019.
AL DIAZ
Royal Bahamas Defense Forces and Royal Bahamas Police help evacuees move to an awaiting ferry boat at Marsh Harbour Port in Abaco on Friday, September 6, 2019
AL DIAZ
Hurricane Relief Powered by HeadKnowles delivers relief supplies to families in need living in March Harbour area of Abaco on Friday, September 6, 2019.
AL DIAZ
AL DIAZ
Hundreds of people waited under the hot sun for hours trying to board a cruise ship at the Freeport Harbor in Grand Bahama Island on Friday, September 6, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
MATIAS J. OCNER
People made their way toward the Freeport Harbor in Grand Bahama in hopes of boarding a cruise ship leaving the island on Friday, September 6, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
Seth Russell, 12, and his little brother, Levi Russell, 4, wait under the hot sun in hopes of boarding a cruise ship heading toward Nassau at the Freeport Harbor in Grand Bahama Island on Friday, September 6, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
Shantell Johnson, 38, who is disabled, left the customs line after waiting under the sun for more than 12 hours at Freeport Harbor in Grand Bahama Island on Friday, September 6, 2019. Johnson was trying to board the Grand Celebration cruise ship headed to Port of Palm Beach in Florida to meet family members.
MATIAS J. OCNER
Florence Dean, 53, watches passengers board the Grand Celebration cruise ship as she waits for her daughter to clear customs at Freeport Harbor in Grand Bahama Island on Friday, September 6, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
Residents at Back-of-Town neighborhood in Freeport Grand Bahamas, piled of all of their properties including furnitures, bedding, clothing, etc, in front of the houses damaged by more than 8 feet of water surge as Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas, on Friday, September 06, 2019.
A plane thrown by Hurricane Dorian to the street around the Grand Bahama International Airport, on Friday, September 06, 2019.
Jonathan Simon, 9 y.o, resident at Back-of-Town neighborhood in Freeport Grand Bahamas, plays basket ball next to a pile of all of their properties including furnitures, bedding, clothing, etc, in front of the houses damaged by more than 8 feet of water surge as Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas, on Friday, September 06, 2019.
Jonathan Simon, 9 y.o, resident at Back-of-Town neighborhood in Freeport Grand Bahamas, stands next to a pile of all of their properties including furnitures, bedding, clothing, etc, in front of the houses damaged by more than 8 feet of water surge as Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas, on Friday, September 06, 2019.
View of a boat stranded in the middle of the street by a more than 8 feet high of water surge at Fortune Bay neighborhood in Freeport Grand Bahamas, as Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas, on Friday, September 06, 2019.
Joseph Simon and his son Jonathan Simon, residents at Back-of-Town neighborhood in Freeport Grand Bahamas, stand next to a pile of all of their properties including furnitures, bedding, clothing, etc, in front of the houses damaged by more than 8 feet of water surge as Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas, on Friday, September 06, 2019.
Sanford Martin, a resident at Back-of-town neighborhood in Freeport Grand Bahamas, holds a bible he saved from a piled of his properties including furnitures, bedding, clothing, etc, damaged by more than 8 feet of water surge as Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas, on Friday, September 06, 2019.
View of a good a car parked inside of a house garage damaged by more than 8 feet of water surge as Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas, on Friday, September 06, 2019.
Residents at Lady Lake neighborhood in Freeport Grand Bahamas, piled of all of their properties including furnitures, bedding, clothing, etc, in front of the houses damaged by more than 8 feet of water surge as Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas, on Friday, September 06, 2019.
View of a boat stranded in the middle of the street due to a more than 8 feet high water surge at Fortune Bay neighborhood in Freeport, Grand Bahamas, as Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas, on Friday, September 06, 2019.
View of a boat stranded in the middle of a sea of debris due to an eight feet high water surge on Chippinghill Drive in the Fortune Bay neighborhood in Grand Bahama, as Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas, on Friday, September 06, 2019.
Massive amount of debris including personal items like shoes left by a more than 8 feet high water surge in Chippinghill Dr. at Fortune Bay neighborhood in Freeport, Grand Bahamas, as Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas, on Friday, September 06, 2019.
Massive amount of debris including a shipping container left by a more than 8 feet high water surge surround a house located in Chippinghill Dr. at Fortune Bay neighborhood in Freeport, Grand Bahamas, as Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas, on Friday, September 06, 2019.
Resident Shawn Sturup walks by a boat stranded in the middle of the street from 8 feet of water surge during Hurricane Dorian in the Fortune Bay neighborhood of Grand Bahama, on Friday, September 06, 2019.
Massive amount of debris including personal items left by a more than 8 feet high water surge in Chippinghill Dr. at Fortune Bay neighborhood in Freeport, Grand Bahamas, as Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas, on Friday, September 06, 2019.
Massive amount of debris including personal items like toys left by a more than an 8 feet high water surge in Chippinghill Dr. at Fortune Bay neighborhood in Freeport, Grand Bahamas, as Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas, on Friday, September 06, 2019.
Water marks left by a more than 8 feet high water surge on a street sign on Chippinghill Dr. and Chickney Lane, at Fortune Bay neighborhood in Freeport, Grand Bahamas, as Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas, on Friday, September 06, 2019.
A stretch of Grand Bahama Highway destroyed by Hurricane Dorian near the island’s East End on Friday, September 06, 2019.
Scene of a truck inside of the University of The Bahamas dorm building destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in Grand Bahama, on Friday, September 06, 2019.
Scene of power lines down and a boat left stranded in the middle of Chippinghill Dr. by an 8 feet of water surge during Hurricane Dorian in the Fortune Bay neighborhood of Grand Bahama, on Friday, September 06, 2019.
Scene of a boat left stranded in the back yard of a house located at Chickney Lane. street by an 8 feet of water surge during Hurricane Dorian in the Fortune Bay neighborhood of Grand Bahama, on Friday, September 06, 2019.
Scene of a boat left stranded in the middle of Chippinghill Dr. by an 8 feet of water surge during Hurricane Dorian in the Fortune Bay neighborhood of Grand Bahama, on Friday, September 06, 2019.
