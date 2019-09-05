Photo Gallery: Hurricane Dorian destruction on Abaco | Thursday, September 5, 2019

Aliana Alexis of Haiti stands on the concrete slab of what is left of her home after destruction from Hurricane Dorian in an area called “The Mud” at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Thursday, September 5, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Destruction from Hurricane Dorian in an area called “The Mud” at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Thursday, September 5, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Destruction from Hurricane Dorian in an area called “The Mud” at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Thursday, September 5, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Destruction from Hurricane Dorian in an area called “The Mud” at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Thursday, September 5, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Destruction from Hurricane Dorian in an area called “The Mud” at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Thursday, September 5, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Destruction from Hurricane Dorian in an area called “The Mud” at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Thursday, September 5, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Destruction from Hurricane Dorian in an area called “The Mud” at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Thursday, September 5, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Destruction from Hurricane Dorian in an area called “The Mud” at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Thursday, September 5, 2019
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Staff members of the food and beverages division aboard of the Royal Caribbean ship Empress of the Seas, prepare sandwiches to be packed on containers with meals during the night on the ship’s way to Freeport Bahamas. Royal Caribbean is setting up a center on Grand Bahamas Island to deliver 10.000 meals daily and to offer different services to support the victims after the destructive path of Hurricane Dorian across the Bahamas, on Wednesday September 05, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Cook Manivannan, a member of the food and beverages division aboard of the Royal Caribbean ship Empress of the Seas, prepares some chicken fillets to be packed on containers with meals during the night on the ship’s way to Freeport Bahamas. Royal Caribbean is setting up a center on Grand Bahamas Island to deliver 10.000 meals daily and to offer different services to support the victims after the destructive path of Hurricane Dorian across the Bahamas, on Wednesday September 05, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Staff members of the food and beverages division aboard of the Royal Caribbean ship Empress of the Seas, prepare sandwiches to be packed on containers with meals during the night on the ship’s way to Freeport Bahamas. Royal Caribbean is setting up a center on Grand Bahamas Island to deliver 10.000 meals daily and to offer different services to support the victims after the destructive path of Hurricane Dorian across the Bahamas, on Wednesday September 05, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Staff members of the food and beverages division aboard of the Royal Caribbean ship Empress of the Seas, prepare sandwiches to be packed on containers with meals during the night on the ship’s way to Freeport Bahamas. Royal Caribbean is setting up a center on Grand Bahamas Island to deliver 10.000 meals daily and to offer different services to support the victims after the destructive path of Hurricane Dorian across the Bahamas, on Wednesday September 05, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Staff members of the food and beverages division aboard of the Royal Caribbean ship Empress of the Seas, packed containers with meals during the night for the victims of s on the ship’s way to Freeport Bahamas. Royal Caribbean is setting up a center on Grand Bahamas Island to deliver 10.000 meals daily and to offer different services to support the victims after the destructive path of Hurricane Dorian across the Bahamas, on Wednesday September 05, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Few people are seen on the deck of the Royal Caribbean ship Empress of the Seas, before departing to Freeport Bahamas, as many cruisers cancelled their reservations ahead of the pass of Hurricane Dorian. Royal Caribbean’s Empress of the Seas, is the first ship sailing down with all the logistic for setting up a center on Grand Bahamas Island to deliver 10.000 meals daily and to offer different services to support the victims after the destructive path of Hurricane Dorian across the Bahamas, on Wednesday September 05, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Staff members of the food and beverages division aboard of the Royal Caribbean ship Empress of the Seas, prepare sandwiches to be packed on containers with meals during the night on the ship’s way to Freeport Bahamas. Royal Caribbean is setting up a center on Grand Bahamas Island to deliver 10.000 meals daily and to offer different services to support the victims after the destructive path of Hurricane Dorian across the Bahamas, on Wednesday September 05, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Staff members of the food and beverages division aboard of the Royal Caribbean ship Empress of the Seas, packed containers with meals during the night on the ship’s way to Freeport Bahamas. Royal Caribbean is setting up a center on Grand Bahamas Island to deliver 10.000 meals daily and to offer different services to support the victims after the destructive path of Hurricane Dorian across the Bahamas, on Wednesday September 05, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com