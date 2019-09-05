After Hurricane Dorian, cruise line offering relief organizations free passage to Freeport

Rescue efforts in Bahamas as Dorian moves away Neighbors in Freeport used Jet Skis and boats to help people stranded by flooding and heavy rain. At least five deaths have been reported after Hurricane Dorian pounded away at the Bahamas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Neighbors in Freeport used Jet Skis and boats to help people stranded by flooding and heavy rain. At least five deaths have been reported after Hurricane Dorian pounded away at the Bahamas.

The Bahamas Paradise, a small Palm Beach-based cruise line, is mounting a relief mission to hurricane-ravaged Grand Bahama and is offering to take charities and relief workers free of charge.

The company’s ship, Grand Celebration, is expecting to leave the Port of Palm Beach sometime later Thursday afternoon, after stocking up on relief supplies and boarding U.S.-based Bahamians who want to check on their families, CEO Oneil Khosa said.

“We want more and more people to benefit from this,” Khosa said. “This is going to be one of the only viable links to transporting goods and people to Freeport.”

The Grand Celebration normally embarks on two-night cruises to Freeport on Grand Bahama, which was devastated this week by Hurricane Dorian. The ship, one of two operated by the company, can carry up to 1,800 people.

Khosa said charities and relief organizations interested in helping can call the company’s main number, 1-800-995-3201. Anyone that goes must take a passport and a copy of their birth certificate.

The cruise line is also accepting donations at its warehouse, 301 Broadway Ave., Bay #7, in Riviera Beach.