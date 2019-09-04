Photo gallery: Hurricane Dorian | Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019

A surfer makes his way toward the ocean near the Cocoa Beach Pier on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Surfers ride the waves near the Rikki Tiki Tavern on the Cocoa Beach Pier on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
Waves crash infant of a lifeguard stand in Cocoa Beach on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
Franky Losanto, owner of Pura Vida Surf School, watches the rain fall in Cocoa Beach on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
