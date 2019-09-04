Photo gallery: Hurricane Dorian | Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019

Waves crash onto the pierce under the Rikki Tiki Tavern in Cocoa Beach as winds from the outer bands of Hurricane Dorian start to kick up the surf on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
Beach goers watch the waves wash onto Cocoa Beach as winds from the outer bands of Hurricane Dorian start to kick up the surf on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
Nick Carver, 32, and his 1 1/2-year-old son, Colton, the waves wash onto Cocoa Beach as winds from the outer bands of Hurricane Dorian start to kick up the surf on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
MATIAS J. OCNER
MATIAS J. OCNER
From left to right: Breezy Kovac, 13, and Jaxson Kovac, 9, play on a Cocoa Beach as winds from the outer bands of Hurricane Dorian start to kick up waves on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
From left to right: Jaxson Kovac, 9, Breezy Kovac, 13, and Shelby Kovac, 11, play on a Cocoa Beach as winds from the outer bands of Hurricane Dorian start to kick up waves on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
From left to right: Jaxson Kovac, 9, Breezy Kovac, 13, and Shelby Kovac, 11, play on a Cocoa Beach lifeguard stand as winds from the outer bands of Hurricane Dorian start to kick up waves on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
MATIAS J. OCNER
A Jupiter residents along with Ernesto Carmelo, 25, left, take pictures as large waves crash against the jetty at the Jupiter Inlet while Hurricane Dorian started traveling north about 100 miles off the Florida Coast on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Carl Juste
Mayor of Miami-Dade County Carlos A. Gimenez talks at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Downtown Miami about the relief supplies collection efforts that will take place in the countyin order to help the people affected by hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Sam Navarro
Celebrity chef Ingrid Hoffmann awaits clearance to send air ambulances to the Bahamas along with medics and supplies following Hurricane Dorians' landfall, at Tamiami Airport in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez along with other city officials speak at a press conference to inform the public regarding the City of Miami's efforts to support the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian, at the City of Miami Fire Station No. 8 in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
Intracoastal waterways crept over seawalls in Lantana, just north of Boynton Beach on Tuesday, a combination of the King Tide and swelled waters from Hurricane Dorian, residents said. on Tuesday September 03, 2019.
Pedro Portal
A surfer crosses A1A on his way to the Spanish River Park beach in Boca Raton as hurricane Dorian is 'beginning to inch northwestward' while still pounding the Bahamas on Tuesday September 03, 2019.
Pedro Portal
Surfers walk along the shore line looking for a spot to surf in the Spanish River Park beach in Boca Raton as hurricane Dorian is 'beginning to inch northwestward' while still pounding the Bahamas on Tuesday September 03, 2019.
Pedro Portal
A couple takes cover under an umbrella as they walk along as hurricane Dorian is 'beginning to inch northwestward' while still pounding the Bahamas on Tuesday September 03, 2019.
Pedro Portal
A group of onlookers check the shore line from a lifeguard tower in the Spanish River Park beach in Boca Raton as hurricane Dorian is 'beginning to inch northwestward' while still pounding the Bahamas on Tuesday September 03, 2019.
Pedro Portal
View of the waves pounding the Spanish River Park beach shore in Boca Raton as hurricane Dorian is 'beginning to inch northwestward' while still pounding the Bahamas on Tuesday September 03, 2019.
Pedro Portal
A surfer battles the waves in the Spanish River Park beach in Boca Raton as hurricane Dorian is 'beginning to inch northwestward' while still pounding the Bahamas on Tuesday September 03, 2019.
Pedro Portal
A surfer looks for a spot to surf in the Spanish River Park beach in Boca Raton as hurricane Dorian is 'beginning to inch northwestward' while still pounding the Bahamas on Tuesday September 03, 2019.
Pedro Portal
Claire Luce, 12, is constantly checking the latest developments regarding Hurricane Dorian on the family computer as she and her family wait for the latest news on the storm's path as it moved slowly on a northern track about 100 miles off of Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Carl Juste
Palm Beach socialite and former model, Margaret Luce, left, and her family have been trying to deal with the anxiety over Hurricane Dorian for the last several days. Margaret works out with her friend, Maurice Nunes, right, inside her home while waiting for the latest news regarding Hurricane Dorian as it moved slowly on a northern track about 100 miles off of Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Carl Juste
Palm Beach socialite and former model, Margaret Luce, and her family have been trying to deal with the anxiety over Hurricane Dorian for the last several days. Margaret keeps a close eye on the latest news regarding the slowly moving hurricane as it moves on a northern track about 100 miles off of Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Carl Juste
A Jupiter residents Jose Carmelo, 15, left, moves away from crashing waves as while Ernesto Carmelo, 25, center, takes pictures along with friend Fabian Quonez, 30, right, watches as they visit the jetty in the Jupiter Inlet while Hurricane Dorian started moving north about 100 miles off the Florida Coast on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Carl Juste
Palm Beach socialite and former model, Margaret Luce, right, and her family have been trying to deal with the anxiety over Hurricane Dorian for the last several days. Margaret works out with her workout buddy Maurice Nunes, right, as she passes the time while waiting for the latest news on the storm's path as it moved slowly on a northern track about 100 miles off of Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Carl Juste
A Jupiter residents Fabian Quonez, 30, and friend Jose Carmelo, 15, venture out as waves crashed against the jetty at the Jupiter Inlet as Hurricane Dorian finally began traveling north about 100 miles off the Florida Coast on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Carl Juste
A Jupiter residents gather at the Inlet for a better view of the weather as Hurricane Dorian finally began traveling north about 100 miles off the Florida Coast on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Carl Juste
A Jupiter resident stands on her balcony among her many shuttered neighbors to get a better view of the weather while Hurricane Dorian finally began traveling north about 100 miles off the Florida Coast on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Carl Juste
