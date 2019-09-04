Photo gallery: Hurricane Dorian | Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019

A beach goer walks down Vero Beach as the sun rises over her on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Hurricane Dorian continues to pose a potential threat to the Florida Coast.
Waves crash onto Hutchinson Island in St. Lucie County as Hurricane Dorian poses an increasing threat to Florida’s Treasure Coast on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Patty McGee, 75, looks out to her garden, which worries about losing, on Hutchinson Island in St. Lucie County as Hurricane Dorian poses an increasing threat to Florida’s Treasure Coast on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Robin Feeney, 65, a local artist, looks out toward the beach dune on Hutchinson Island in St. Lucie County as Hurricane Dorian poses an increasing threat to Florida’s Treasure Coast on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Hart Green, 48, places sandbags in front of his home on Hutchinson Island in St. Lucie County as Hurricane Dorian poses an increasing threat to Florida’s Treasure Coast on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Pastor Harris Shaw, 69, stands in front of Good News Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Pierce, Florida as Hurricane Dorian poses an increasing threat to the Treasure Coast on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
The sun rises over a private pier in Vero Beach, Florida on Sunday, September 1, 2019 as Hurricane Dorian continues to pose a potential threat to the coastal town.
Luna Rosa employees Martin Hernandez, 19, left, and Dumy Saint Hilaire, 41,right, assist the South Ocean Beach Shop put with their shutters installation as they rush before the evacuation of barrier reef of Delray Beach on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Luna Rosa employees Dumy Saint Hilaire, 41, center, and Martin Hernandez, 19, not seen, assist the South Ocean Beach Shop put their shutters installation as they rush before the evacuation of barrier reef of Delray Beach on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Diana Grainger, owner of South Ocean Beach Shop, smiles as Luna Rosa employees Dumy Saint Hilaire, 41,center, and Martin Hernandez, 19, assist with shutters installation as they rush before the evacuation of barrier reef of Delray Beach on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Gas attendees Fresnel Frainsaint, left, and Luc Estimable, right, plastic wrap the gas pumps in preparation of Hurricane Dorian in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
A police officer closes the Delray Beach Pavilion with police tape as the evacuation of barrier reef began on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Workers install clear shutters former historic West Palm Beach Post Office on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Patricia Story, 60, left, and Susan Scott, 68, are splashed by a wave in Vero Beach as the sun rises over them on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Hurricane Dorian continues to pose a potential threat to the Florida Coast.
