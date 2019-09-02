In shelters, Treasure Coast residents try to stay positive as Hurricane Dorian crawls

Officials advise residents to seek Treasure Coast shelter as Dorian inches closer Arlease Hall, the St. Lucie County Health Department Spokeswoman, advises Treasure Coast residents to seek shelter as Hurricane Dorian makes its way toward Florida on Monday, September 2, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlease Hall, the St. Lucie County Health Department Spokeswoman, advises Treasure Coast residents to seek shelter as Hurricane Dorian makes its way toward Florida on Monday, September 2, 2019.

A cigarette dangled between Sadie Lawson’s fingers while she explained that worrying about Hurricane Dorian wasn’t worth the trouble. The fickle storm on Monday was wobbling westward from the Bahamas on an unpredictable and threatening track for much of the Florida coast.

Perched on the seat of her walker outside Fort Pierce Central High School, she focused on how comfortable she felt in the shelter. She could get a meal, bathe and chat with friendly staff. Even if the wind and rain were to claim her home, Lawson said she would be thankful she can still open her eyes the next morning.

“We can get new houses,” she said. “We can’t get no more lives.”

That outlook was echoed on Janelle Clark’s T-shirt as she checked in at Liberty Magnet School in Vero Beach with her two little dogs: “Stay Pawsitive.” The magnet school is the only pet-friendly shelter in Indian River County, one of six shelters overall that opened Monday afternoon. It’s the first time Clark is staying in a shelter.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I live by myself and I’m in a manufactured and mobile home community and I have two little dogs that I wanted to stay here because this is the only pet-friendly shelter for the hurricane and this is the only place I could go and I have nowhere else to go,” she said. “I’m relieved now because my anxiety is calm now, thank God. I was anxious all week long.”

Treasure Coast residents streamed into shelters on Labor Day as Dorian virtually parked itself over Grand Bahama Island, less than 100 miles from the Florida coast. The uncertainty of where it might wind up next spurred some to play it safe and hunker down in schools and community centers.

At the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, health department staffers and even medical professionals who flew in from across the country were on hand to aid special-needs residents. More than 100 staffers are working at the shelter, including respiratory therapists and nurses from as far as California and Texas.

“If you have medical issues, you could very well qualify to come to this center,” said Arlease Hall, the public information officer for St. Lucie County’s health department. Hall encouraged people heading to the special-needs shelter to bring essential items and people with them, from medicine bottles and oxygen tanks to caregivers.

At Liberty Magnet School in Vero Beach, the shelter had capacity for 184 people and about 90 pets, with separate lounge areas for dogs and cats — people have separate sleeping quarters for sleeping, but they can come into the lounge anytime they want to visit with their animals. By midafternoon, 65 people had checked in with dogs, cats and gerbil. One dog was having an asthma attack and its owner was trying to comfort it to hopefully avoid a trip to a nearby emergency clinic.

Clark called the shelter “fabulous,” and was thankful to an accommodating staff. The atmosphere calmed her nerves.

Some were more unsettled by the thought of evacuating to a shelter.

“When people are standing out there in line, sometimes they’re very grateful to have a place to come. Sometimes, they’re nervous and near tears because they are overwhelmed,” said Kelly Good, Liberty’s assistant principal. “So we just hope we can provide the comforts of home the best that we can and we can give people a safe place to be.”

At Fort Pierce Central High, Principal Mona Rae Buchanan and several of her staff voluntarily stayed at the school Sunday night. All took shifts tending to evacuees — among them, Lawson, whom Buchanan said was one of her favorites because of her sunny attitude. More than 280 were at the school by midday Monday.

“We make sure everyone has what they need, that everyone is comfortable,” she said.

Those seeking shelter are asked to bring bedding, blankets and pillows for comfort.

Indian River County has opened six shelters, four for the general population:

▪Treasure Coast Elementary, 8955 85th St. (special-needs shelter)

▪Liberty Magnet Elementary, 6580 81st St. (pet-friendly shelter)

▪Fellsmere Elementary, 50 N. Cypress St.

▪Sebastian River Middle, 9400 CR 512

▪Freshman Learning Center, 1507 19th St.

▪Oslo Middle School, 480 20th Ave SW

St. Lucie County has opened five shelters, three for the general population:

▪Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave., Fort Pierce (special-needs shelter)

▪ Fort Pierce Westwood Academy, 1801 Panther Lane, Fort Pierce (pet-friendly shelter)

▪Fort Pierce Central High School, 4101 S 25th St., Fort Pierce

▪Lakewood Park Elementary School, 7800 Indrio Rd., Fort Pierce

▪Treasure Coast High School, 1000 SW Darwin Blvd, Port St. Lucie