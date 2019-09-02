A note to Miami Herald print readers in Broward County

Time lapse: The Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald newsroom covering Hurricane Irma The Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald provided full Hurricane Irma coverage for Miami-Dade, Broward, and those attentively watching from around the world. This is a time lapse video taken on Saturday September 9, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald provided full Hurricane Irma coverage for Miami-Dade, Broward, and those attentively watching from around the world. This is a time lapse video taken on Saturday September 9, 2017.

Due to Hurricane Dorian and to ensure the safety of our colleagues and delivery contractors, some subscribers in Broward County will receive Tuesday’s Miami Herald with Wednesday’s edition. You can stay informed with unlimited digital access on your tablet, smartphone and computer and read our eEdition online at miamiherald.com/e-edition. Stay prepared and stay safe.