Photo gallery: Hurricane Dorian | Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019

Gold Coast Crane workers and Dania Beach lifeguards removed the lifeguard tower in preparation for Hurricane Dorian as the storm approaches the Florida coast on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Dania Beach in Florida. As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Hurricane Dorian is a category 4 storm.
People enjoy a sunny windy day with a red flag (no swimming) advisory in the North Beach area as Hurricane Dorian’s latest track shows the storm has shifted east and north, increasing the possibility that the storm would not make landfall in the state of Florida on Saturday August 31, 2019.
A surfer takes advantage of waves on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Dania Beach in Florida. As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Hurricane Dorian is a category 4 storm.
Workers Elmer Ramos, right, and Mariano Arzayus put plywood over the windows of the Yogurt Ur Way Cafe in preparation for Hurricane Dorian as the storm approaches the Florida coast on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hollywood Beach in Florida. As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Hurricane Dorian is a category 4 storm.
Brandon Coyle, 27, and his girlfriend, Michelle Hatch, 22, sit on a bench near Ocean Drive in Vero Beach as Hurricane Dorian makes its way to the Florida coast on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Coyle and Hatch are both homeless and plan to stay at a local school shelter if the storm comes.
A beachgoer runs under the rain at the beach on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hollywood Beach in Florida. As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Hurricane Dorian is a category 4 storm.
A child evacuated from a nearby Cay due to the danger of floods drags his suitcase when he arrives on a ship at the port before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Sweeting’s Cay, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Saturday Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa)
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Kim Stamps, left, photographs Michigan newlyweds Tyler Gillet, middle, and Ashley Gillet, right, by the Southernmost Point marker Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Key West, Fla. After significant changes in the forecast track for Hurricane Dorian, that removed the Florida Keys from the forecast cone Saturday, local officials encouraged visitation to the island chain. (Carol Tedesco/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
Businesses in the Normandy area in Miami Beach start removing the plywoods used as shutters covering the front windows as Hurricane Dorian’s latest track shows the storm has shifted east and north, increasing the possibility that the storm would not make landfall in the state of Florida on Saturday August 31, 2019.
People enjoy a sunny windy day with a red flag (no swimming) advisory in the North Beach area as Hurricane Dorian’s latest track shows the storm has shifted east and north, increasing the possibility that the storm would not make landfall in the state of Florida on Saturday August 31, 2019.
People enjoy a sunny windy day with a red flag (no swimming) advisory in the North Beach area as Hurricane Dorian’s latest track shows the storm has shifted east and north, increasing the possibility that the storm would not make landfall in the state of Florida on Saturday August 31, 2019.
People enjoy a sunny windy day with a red flag (no swimming) advisory in the North Beach area as Hurricane Dorian’s latest track shows the storm has shifted east and north, increasing the possibility that the storm would not make landfall in the state of Florida on Saturday August 31, 2019.
Businesses in the Normandy area in Miami Beach start removing the plywoods used as shutters covering the front windows as Hurricane Dorian’s latest track shows the storm has shifted east and north, increasing the possibility that the storm would not make landfall in the state of Florida on Saturday August 31, 2019.
People enjoy a sunny windy day with a red flag (no swimming) advisory in the North Beach area as Hurricane Dorian’s latest track shows the storm has shifted east and north, increasing the possibility that the storm would not make landfall in the state of Florida on Saturday August 31, 2019.
Hollywood Beach lifeguard Nelson Sarduy looks on from the tower on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hollywood Beach in Florida. As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Hurricane Dorian is a category 4 storm.
A boy plays on the beach as a No Swimming flag flies, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Lake Worth, Fla. Hurricane Dorian is bearing down on the northwestern Bahamas as a Category 4 storm. Forecasters say Dorian is then expected to go up the Southeast coastline. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
A beachgoer runs under the rain at the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hollywood Beach in Florida. As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Hurricane Dorian is a category 4 storm.
A beachgoer taking pictures at the beach on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Dania Beach in Florida. As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Hurricane Dorian is a category 4 storm.
People fishing at Dania Beach Pier on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Dania Beach in Florida. As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Hurricane Dorian is a category 4 storm.
A group of people fishing at Dania Beach Pier on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Dania Beach in Florida. As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Hurricane Dorian is a category 4 storm.
A group of people fishing at Dania Beach Pier on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Dania Beach in Florida. As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Hurricane Dorian is a category 4 storm.
Gold Coast Crane workers and Dania Beach lifeguards removed the lifeguard tower in preparation for Hurricane Dorian as the storm approaches the Florida coast on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Dania Beach in Florida. As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Hurricane Dorian is a category 4 storm.
Brandon Coyle, 27, walks across Ocean Drive in Vero Beach with his belongings as Hurricane Dorian makes its way to the Florida coast on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Coyle is homeless and plans to stay at a local school shelter if the storm comes.
Teri Barrett, 60, and her Havanese dog, Cabana Boy, walk toward Ocean Drive in Vero Beach as Hurricane Dorian makes its way to the Florida coast on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Barrett says she will stay in her home regardless of the storms path.
Teri Barrett, 60, and her Havanese dog, Cabana Boy, stand near Ocean Drive in Vero Beach as Hurricane Dorian makes its way to the Florida coast on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Barrett says she will stay in her home regardless of the storms path.
A beach goer films himself crashing into waves in Vero Beach as Hurricane Dorian poses a potential threat to the Florida coast on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Beach goers walk past the Ocean Grill restaurant in Vero Beach as Hurricane Dorian poses a potential threat to the Florida coast on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Despite weathering numerous storms, Brennan loves living near the ocean.
Beach goers visit Vero Beach as Hurricane Dorian poses a potential threat to the Florida coast on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Abbey Stapleton, 29, and her sister-in-law, Ashley Stapleton, 30, walk down Vero Beach as Hurricane Dorian poses a potential threat to the Florida coast on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
A woman carries a girl in her arms after being evacuated from a nearby Cay due to the danger of floods after arrive on a ship at the port before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Sweeting’s Cay, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Saturday Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa)
A man and a boy prepare to leave the port to a safer area while a police officer passes in front of them before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Sweeting’s Cay, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Saturday Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa)
Brandon Coyle, 27, and his girlfriend, Michelle Hatch, 22, stand near Ocean Drive in Vero Beach as Hurricane Dorian makes its way to the Florida coast on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Coyle and Hatch are both homeless and plan to stay at a local school shelter if the storm comes.
A man surfs along Lake Worth beach, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Lake Worth, Fla. Hurricane Dorian is bearing down on the northwestern Bahamas as a Category 4 storm. Forecasters say Dorian is then expected to go up the Southeast coastline. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
People walk along the beach as a storm cloud moves ashore in Vero Beach, Fla., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Vero Beach is in the possible path of Hurricane Dorian. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gail Brennan stands in front of Ocean Grill in Vero Beach as Hurricane Dorian poses a potential threat to the Florida coast on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Despite weathering numerous storms, Brennan loves living near the ocean.
Scott Adams, 45, a St. Lucie firefighter and life guard, says he likes Gov. Ron DeSantis’ tone regarding Hurricane Dorian’s potential threat as he stands outside of his father’s business in Vero Beach, Florida on August 31, 2019.
Marion Green, 55, a local resident, takes in the view of Vero Beach as Hurricane Dorian poses a potential threat to the Florida coast on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Barbara Thompson stands near Ocean Drive in Vero Beach as Hurricane Dorian makes its way to the Florida coast on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Thompson says she has full faith that God will take care of the community.
