When Hurricane Michael takes your home, your business and your way of life

The sight of a convoy of Publix trucks down U.S. 231 heading for Panama City brought a little feelgood to Tallahassee resident Ralph Aspach, on his way to help friends clean up after Hurricane Michael.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are in the areas impacted by Hurricane Michael conducting welfare checks, performing search and rescue, surveying the extensive damage and executing public safety operations.
Hurricane Michael, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the continental United States, slammed into the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, unleashing a trail of destruction across 200 miles.
One of the hardest-hit spots in Florida is Mexico Beach, where Michael crashed ashore Wednesday as a Category 4 monster with 155 mph winds. Drone footage from Severestudios.com Thursday revealed widespread devastation across the town.
The fourth most powerful hurricane to slam the U.S. on record knocked a train off its tracks in Panama City, razed much of Mexico Beach and left the state’s largest mental hospital cut off from emergency crews.