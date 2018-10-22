When Hurricane Michael takes your home, your business and your way of life

Clint Moore, 56, came home from evacuating Hurricane Michael to find the storm had taken his home and his family-owned shrimping business in Simmons Bayou, Florida. Now Moore looks to rebuild.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are in the areas impacted by Hurricane Michael conducting welfare checks, performing search and rescue, surveying the extensive damage and executing public safety operations.

