Hurricane Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Willa has grown into a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm on a track toward the Mexican coast south of Mazatlan.
By
Hurricane Michael recovery efforts ongoing

Hurricane

Hurricane Michael recovery efforts ongoing

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are in the areas impacted by Hurricane Michael conducting welfare checks, performing search and rescue, surveying the extensive damage and executing public safety operations.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Miami Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service