Photo Gallery: Aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach | Friday, Oct. 12

A man walks by were there used to be houses that got wiped out in Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael wiping out entire blocks in the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
Mayor Al Cathey, calls on a satellite phone in Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael devastated the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
A DVD of the movie The Hurricane part of items spread all over among the rubble in Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael devastated the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
The rubble in Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael devastated the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
Entire blocks got wiped out in Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael wiping out entire blocks in the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
The rubble in Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael wiping out entire blocks in the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
Personal items are spread all over among the rubble in Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael devastated the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
A man walks along the rubble in Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael wiping out entire blocks in the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
Boats are seen among the rubble in Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael devastated the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
Boats are seen among the rubble along the canals in Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael devastated the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
Entire metal roofs are seen among the rubble behind a marina in Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael devastated the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
A chair is seen next to street signs among the rubble in Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael devastated the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
Modular houses wiped out by the surge are seen among the rubble in Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael devastated the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
A pair of boots and personal items are seen among the rubble in Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael devastated the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
Entire blocks were destroyed in Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael devastated the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
Boats are seen among the rubble in Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael devastated the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
Resident Chris Hester, talks about surviving Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, that devastated the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
Contractors crews started cleaning the streets of Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael devastated the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
Contractors crews started cleaning the streets of Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael devastated the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
From left-Roger Williams and Wally Petty, workers at the Governor Motel were happy after recovering their parrots from the motel in Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael wiped out entire blocks in the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
National Guard soldiers and State Trooper officers got to Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael devastated the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
Florida Governor Rick Scott talks to residents as he visited Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael devastated the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
Utility workers repair power lines in Springfield two days after hurricane Michael landed in Panama City as a category 4 hurricane in the Florida’s Panhandle on Friday, October 12, 2018.
Personal items are spread all over among the rubble in Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael devastated the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
Entire houses wiped out by the surge are seen in Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael devastated the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
Resident Piper Pullen with her dog Piper reacts after seeing the destruction in Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael devastated the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
View of the destroyed historic Governor Motel in Mexico Beach, two days after a Category 4 Hurricane Michael devastated the small coastal town just outside Panama City, on Friday, October 12, 2018.
