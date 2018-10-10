Hurricane Michael sends winds, high water and big waves to Anna Maria Island

The water was choppy in Cortez and large waves broke on Anna Maria Island on the evening of Tuesday, October 9. Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall in Northwest Florida on Wednesday.
By
Hurricane Michael strengthens to a Category 4

Hurricane

Hurricane Michael strengthens to a Category 4

Florida’s Panhandle scrambled to ready for its worst hurricane strike in at least a decade as Michael gained power overnight, on track to strike somewhere near Panama City Wednesday afternoon as a dangerous Category 4 system.

Hurricane Michael is now a Cat 2 storm

Hurricane

Hurricane Michael is now a Cat 2 storm

Parts of Florida could begin feeling tropical storm conditions tonight as Hurricane Michael moves across the Gulf of Mexico today, on course to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle or Big Bend as a powerful Cat 3 storm Wednesday.

Convoy of FPL trucks heading to the Carolinas

Hurricane

Convoy of FPL trucks heading to the Carolinas

As Hurricane Florence takes aim at the Carolinas with winds currently at Category 4 strength, more than 500 Florida Power & Light employees and contractors were already en route to help restore power to the Carolinas even before it flickers off.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Miami Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service