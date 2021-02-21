Dry, cool weather in store for the work week. But first: some rain, forecasters say

An aerial view of Sunny Isles Beach in June. This week, a “mild and tiny” cold front is headed toward South Florida, federal forecasters say, noting that the cooler temperatures are expected to Tuesday through Friday. mocner@miamiherald.com

A “mild and tiny” cold front is headed toward South Florida, federal forecasters say, noting that the cooler temperatures are expected to Tuesday through Friday.

But before those cooler temperatures arrive Tuesday— highs in the low 80s during the day and mid-60s at night— scattered thunderstorms are possible throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties, said Barry Baxter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami.

Baxter added that Monday’s temperatures are slated to be in the mid 80s during the day and lower 70s at night.

“There won’t be much of a difference except that the air will be drier, a tad bit cooler than this week,” Baxter said. “After the rain, we’ll have sunny skies, less humidity and slightly chillier temperatures.”