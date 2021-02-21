Weather

Dry, cool weather in store for the work week. But first: some rain, forecasters say

An aerial view of Sunny Isles Beach in June. This week, a “mild and tiny” cold front is headed toward South Florida, federal forecasters say, noting that the cooler temperatures are expected to Tuesday through Friday.
An aerial view of Sunny Isles Beach in June. This week, a “mild and tiny” cold front is headed toward South Florida, federal forecasters say, noting that the cooler temperatures are expected to Tuesday through Friday. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

A “mild and tiny” cold front is headed toward South Florida, federal forecasters say, noting that the cooler temperatures are expected to Tuesday through Friday.

But before those cooler temperatures arrive Tuesday— highs in the low 80s during the day and mid-60s at night— scattered thunderstorms are possible throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties, said Barry Baxter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami.

Baxter added that Monday’s temperatures are slated to be in the mid 80s during the day and lower 70s at night.

“There won’t be much of a difference except that the air will be drier, a tad bit cooler than this week,” Baxter said. “After the rain, we’ll have sunny skies, less humidity and slightly chillier temperatures.”

Profile Image of Monique O. Madan
Monique O. Madan
Monique O. Madan covers immigration and enterprise; she previously covered breaking news and local government. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald and The Dallas Morning News. She is currently a Reveal Fellow at the Center for Investigative Reporting. She graduated from Miami Dade College and Emerson College in Boston. A note to tipsters: If you want to send Monique confidential information, her email and mailbox are open. The address is 3511 NW 91st Ave, Doral, FL 33172. You can also direct message her on social media and she’ll provide encrypted Signal details.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service