How cold will South Florida be this week? Temperatures could drop into the 40s overnight

Keep your scarves and boots with the fur handy this week because Miami winter is still upon us.

Temperatures will dip into the low 40s in parts of South Florida this week, as cold temperatures linger due to a cold front that will pass through Florida.

Monday night through Thursday morning are all expected to be chilly, but temperatures will drop especially overnight, with Tuesday night being the coldest, according to meteorologist Sean Miller at the National Weather Service in Miami.

While the cold front will be out of the area by Monday evening, Miller said, temperatures are forecast to linger into the rest of the week. High temperatures will generally only reach into the 60s.

Some inland parts of the state, especially in Central and North Florida, could see temperatures in the low 30s and 20s, so expect the cold snap to bring frost and freeze if you’re north of Lake Okeechobee.

And it won’t be entirely sunny, either. There is a chance of shower Monday morning into the afternoon, although not a lot of rainfall for the rest of the week.

Miller said forecasts indicate temperatures could begin to rise toward the weekend. But it is important that authorities and organizations begin making arrangements for vulnerable populations, like those experiencing homelessness, so they’re able to find overnight shelter.

“This will be the time to check up on those folks,” Miller said.