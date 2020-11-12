There’s a flood advisory for South Florida (again). Here’s where and for how long

A week of wetness that began with the bands from Tropical Storm Eta continues in South Florida with rains that brought a Flood Advisory from the National Weather Service on Thursday morning.

Here are the details:

▪ Where: From the northern edge of Miami and Miami Beach to southeastern Palm Beach County. That’s a trapezoid that includes, among other cities, Hialeah, Miami Gardens, Pembroke Pines, Tamarac, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and Boca Raton.

The National Weather Service map of the Thursday Nov. 12 flood advisory National Weather Service

▪ Until: 2 p.m. Thursday. Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and parts of Miami are under a Flood Watch until 7 p.m.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ What it means: It means these areas have gotten up to an inch of rain already and should expect another inch or two. And that means, the National Weather Service said, “river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

“Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER