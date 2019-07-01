Weather

Looking forward to watching fireworks on July 4? Bring a poncho and expect delays

Going out to celebrate the Fourth of July? Bring an umbrella because there is a good chance rain and lightning will put a damper on your fun.

Thunderstorms may put a damper on events along the coast on Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service. That includes Miami Beach, Downtown Miami, Key Biscayne, Cutler Bay and Homestead.

National Weather Service is predicting a 40% chance of thunderstorms in this area. National Weather Service


The weather service is predicting a partly cloudy night with a 40% chance of thunderstorms. Daytime highs will run in the upper 80s and a 20% chance of thunderstorms. From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day this week there are good chances for storms, said weather service meteorologist Shawn Bhatti.

While fireworks can still be fired during a rain shower, serious thunderstorms can be threat to viewers. Bhatti advises to go inside when lighting can be seen and thunder can be heard.

