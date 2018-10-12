Residents stunned by Hurricane Michael’s path of destruction

One of the hardest-hit spots in Florida is Mexico Beach, where Michael crashed ashore Wednesday as a Category 4 monster with 155 mph winds. Drone footage from Severestudios.com Thursday revealed widespread devastation across the town.
The fourth most powerful hurricane to slam the U.S. on record knocked a train off its tracks in Panama City, razed much of Mexico Beach and left the state’s largest mental hospital cut off from emergency crews.
Florida’s Panhandle scrambled to ready for its worst hurricane strike in at least a decade as Michael gained power overnight, on track to strike somewhere near Panama City Wednesday afternoon as a dangerous Category 4 system.
A hard-charging Hurricane Michael strengthened to a ferocious Category 4 storm overnight, battering the Florida Panhandle Wednesday morning with tropical storm-force winds as it quickly approached the coast.
Hours before Category 4 Hurricane Michael was expected to make landfall, the Florida Panhandle was feeling the wind and waves from the powerful storm. At 11am on Wednesday, October 10, the storm was about 60 miles from Panama City Beach.
The International Space Station tweeted out footage from cameras outside the station showing Hurricane Michael at 12:13 p.m. and 12:50 p.m. ET on Oct. 9. At the time the storm was moving over the Gulf of Mexico.