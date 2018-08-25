Heavy rain in Miami-Dade triggers flood advisory on last Saturday of early voting

Voters looking to cast their ballots in Downtown Miami or Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon will likely face the elements on their way to the polls, as persistent showers triggered a flood advisory from the National Weather Service that will drag on into the early evening.
In its advisory, which includes areas as south as Key Biscayne and South Miami, the NWS in Miami warned that “heavy rain will lead to flooding and ponding of water on canals, streets underpasses, and other low lying areas.”
Up to 2 inches of rain has already fallen in the affected areas, forecasters said. The advisory was issued at 1:25 p.m. and will last until 4:15 p.m. Forecasters also recorded thunderstorms in the area.
Sunday will mark the final day of early voting in Miami-Dade County for the state’s primary elections, which will take place Tuesday.
There is a 30-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms forecast for Sunday, the NWS said. Voters can cast their early ballots between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday or Sunday.
For a list of early voting locations, click here.
